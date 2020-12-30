Bigg Boss 14: BB13 contestant Shefali Bagga is all praises for Sonali Phogat; Says ‘She is caring enough’

In a recent episode, Rakhi Swant and Jasmin Bhasin were seen fighting. It was during the fight that Jasmin got physical, injured Rakhi and Shefali helped her.

Haryana’s Sonali Phogat has made a special place in the audience's hearts. She is been praised for her caring gesture which she showed for Rakhi Sawant. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga praised for her kind behaviour. Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry in the reality show. Recently, in the show, many fights have been encountered between housemates. But Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin's fight got big and further intensified which resulted in hurting the latter. Rakhi’s nose got injured in the fight.

Rakhi was seen taunting the contestants for coffee which made Jasmine irritated. She started yelling at Rakhi. And it became worse when she dumped a mask on Rakhi’s face. It was so hard that Rakhi’s nose got injured and she started screaming. Jasmin, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina and some other contestants thought that Rakhi is faking to get attention. But Sonali Phogat and Vikas Gupta came out in her support. They both believed that she is not doing drama.

Shefali Bagga took to her Twitter and appreciated Sonali Phogat. “#SonaliPhogat is caring enough #BiggBoss14,” she tweeted.

As reported speculations are going on that the reality show is headed for an almost 150 day extension and the finale is likely to happen around March. Bigg Boss 14 is not considered a successful season in comparison to past seasons. Currently, this week the entire house has been nominated for evictions after Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni broke the rules.

