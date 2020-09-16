Bigg Boss 14: CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar BREAKS silence on entering Salman Khan's show; Here's what he said

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar recently addressed the rumours of him being a part of Bigg Boss 14 during a live stream. Here's what he has to say about him being a part of the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show.

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar India's most-subscribed YouTube personality hogged headlines yesterday. Several media reports suggested that the 21-year-old is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, and it created havoc on the internet. Carry is known for his roasts and gaming videos. Some months ago, Carry caught everyone's attention with his Youtube Vs Tiktok roast, which was eventually taken down due to the violation policy. However, he became a rage in the world of YouTube, and his following dis-track 'Yalgaar,' broke all records.

Media reports also suggested that Carry has been quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai, and is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Within moments of the news breaking out, his fans started reacting. They were eager to know if their most-loved YouTuber, is actually making his way in the controversial reality show. Interestingly, as the news went viral, CarryMinati was doing a live stream on his gaming YT channel 'Carry is live,' wherein his fans bombarded him with questions regarding his entry in Bigg Boss 14.

Not one or two, but thousands of fans asked Carry on his live stream about him being a part of the Salman-Khan hosted show. However, after all the speculations, Carry finally broke his silence and replied to fans' questions regarding BB 14, and cleared the air. He clearly denied participating in Bigg Boss 14 and put the rumors to rest. A clip of CarryMinati answering a fan's question on him entering the Bigg Boss 14 house during the live stream is doing rounds on social media.

When a fan commented asking why is he doing Bigg Boss as he is so cool and the show is not made for him Carry replied, 'Sorry yaar, mene tera dil dukhaya. Jo insaan jaa nahi raha, use zabardasti bhej do.' Later a fan told Carry that he was supposed to roast Bigg Boss, not be a part of it. To which Carry questioned, 'Where is it written that I've joined Bigg Boss? Please show me the papers!' Lastly, when a fan advised Carry to be what he is in the BB 14 house, the young YouTube sensation had a big laugh.

Take a look at Carry's reply to him joining Bigg Boss 14 here:

Well, this shows that CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar has squashed rumours of him entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

