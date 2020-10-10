Bigg Boss 14: A clip featuring women seducing Sidharth Shukla for a task goes viral; Netizens call for ban

Twitter expresses shock after clips of Sidharth Shukla during a task getting seduced by women go viral. A few even called for a ban on Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 has already managed to stir controversy in its first week. We are going to be witnessing the first weekend ka vaar for the season tonight and ahead of that, for an immunity task, female contestants were asked to seduce Sidharth Shukla, who is a senior on the show. The task was divided into three parts where in the first, they had to get a tattoo imprinted on their body part, followed by seduction through dance and then a task which involved them carrying a tray full of filled glasses.

While the first task did not rub anyone on the wrong side, the clip of the second task which involved Sidharth sitting on a bike getting seduced by 4 inmates, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Rubina Dilaik, did not go down well with the social media users. Many objected to the content and specified that the show is essentially a 'family show' and this sort of 'vulgarity' should not be promoted and in fact, went ahead to call for a ban on the show.

How on earth people can still sit and watch the scripted #BoycottBB14

We gain nothing.. instead we are letting them fill their pockets... Wake up India.. else do not complain that the government is doing nothing for u all.. https://t.co/wSuSg07Jls — Jisha Sarasan (@jisha74) October 10, 2020

#BoycottBB14

Indian youth, children & families need to be protected for this vulgarity!!! SHAMEFUL!!!

This Moron is destroying India by promoting shit!!

Should be banned forever. Don’t waste time & energy for this poop show. https://t.co/kB12vCOTdu — Mandy (@Mandy59712728) October 10, 2020

Leave EVERYTHING aside, will y'all be comfortable if a woman is seated, and 4 men seduce her like that? No right? Then why these double standards. He doesn't even look comfortable #BoycottBB14 — Hrithu (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

That task is actually looking so cheap. It depicts that women are always attracted to men and they should woo them by seducing n all.... Like chii — Dheet Shipper (@chittarpadengy) October 7, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Not Sidharth, netizens back Shehzad in their fight; Slam Sid for being partial, supporting Nikki

One of the users wrote, "the kinda “moves” the women were doing were cheap! The man wasn’t even comfortable with all that! People would have dragged the man if he had kissed the girl but since it was the other way round,ppl are like “its okay its just a task”! HELL NO! #BoycottBB14," on the other hand, another wrote, "I finally watched promo It’s diagusting @ColorsTV @BiggBoss this isn’t spilitville Family watch this show It’s disgusting #BoyCottBB14 I am done no more bb.”

What do you think of the task? Let us know in the comments section below

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×