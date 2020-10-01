Bigg Boss 14 contender Rubina Dilaik: Journey, breakup, marriage, personal life; Everything you need to know

Rubina Dilaik is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. Before she steps into the Salman Khan hosted reality show, here's everything you need to know about the Shakti actress. From shows to personal life, here's all about Rubina Dilaik.

'Ab Scene Paltega..' we've been hearing this around a lot from the past few days, courtesy Bigg Boss season 14. BB 14 is all set to enthrall us all over again with yet another exciting season. It is already known that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be 'very different' from the past seasons, and fans are yearning for to come up with the grand premiere on October 3 (2020).

From new format to rules, from added luxuries to new contestants, Bigg Boss 14 assures to be a 'smashing' answer to the year 2020. While several well-known faces are going to spread their magic in the BB 14 house, the show will also see a real-life celebrity couple. We're talking about the cute Telly world duo - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Yes, the couple is all prepped up to capture hearts with the personalities and chemistry. In fact, sources have it that Rubina and Abhinav have been signed-in for a whopping amount of Rs 5 lakh as a couple and a minimum 40 days stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

While we're all excited to see them in the controversial reality show, today, we're going to tell you 'everything' that you want to know about the beautiful Rubina Dilaik. From being an aspiring IAS officer to entering the TV world to her relationship and wedding, we're here to spill the secrets about Rubina Dilaik's life. Inquisitive, aren't you? Well, so let's dive into Rubina Dilaik's life before she entices her in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Everything you would want to know about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik:

1. Rubina hails from the Shimla (known as the Queen of Hills), the capital of Himachal Pradesh. Born to Gopal Dilaik and Shakuntala Dilaik on 26 August 1987, Rubina has two sisters Rohini and Naina. Her father is a writer and has written many books in Hindi. Her family owns an 'apple orchard in the beautiful city of HP. She is lovingly addressed as 'Rubi.'

2. She completed her schooling from the Shimla Public School. She was a national level champion in debate competitions in school days. Later, she went on to pursue higher studies at St. Bede's College (Shimla). She studied interior design and decoration, but life had some different plans for her.

3. Rubina stepped into the world of glamour and entertainment in her younger days. She contested in two local beauty pageants and emerged as the winner. While she was crowned 'Miss Shimla' in 2006, two years later in 2008, Rubina 'Miss North India Pageant' in Chandigarh. Well, this was the beginning of her career, and she never looked back

4. Though Rubina aspired to be an IAS officer and was prepping up for it, as we said, life had some 'different plans' for her. She auditioned for the show Chotti Bahu in Chandigarh and got selected for the character. It was from here that Rubina stepped into the world of acting.

5. It was in December 2008, that Rubina debuted in the Indian Television industry as Radhika in Zee TV's Chotti Bahu opposite Avinash Sachdev aka Dev. With her acting prowess, Rubina captured millions of hearts. Although Chotti Bahu was a part of the prime time slot, it became one of the most-watched shows on TV and successfully entertained viewers for two years. Chotti Bahu season 2 was brought back on popular demand in 2011, wherein the duo reprised their roles.

6. Next, Rubina opted for a slightly 'quirky show Saas Bina Sasural, which broke the monotony of saas-bahu dramas. Rubina was seen in a supporting role in this Sony TV drama, which is most likely to come back with a season 2 soon.

7. Later, she went on to do Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, which opposite Sristy Rode and Karan V Grover. However, the daily soap failed to hit the right chord with viewers and was pulled down within merely seven months.

8. Then, Rubina took the mythological route as she played the role of Goddess Sita in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev. The show also featured and .

9. Rubina then experimented with a fantasy sitcom 'Jeannie Aur Juju' wherein she played Jeannie. While viewers were awestruck by her look, the show failed to create the magic yet again.

10. After a sabbatical of almost two years, the talented actress made her 'grand comeback' with Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In this show, Rubina played the role of a transgender woman, Soumya Singh, who ends up marrying a straight man, Harman Singh ( ). Shakti received immense appreciation from the audience. Fans lauded the show for its strong story and Rubina's powerful performance. After shouldering Shakti for four years, Rubina bid adieu, a few months back in 2020, after the show took a leap.

11. Rubina was nominated for six awards in her career spanning over a decade, and she has won all of them. From being honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation award (in 2015) for outstanding contribution to the TV industry to being recognized as the fittest actress (Gold awards, 2017), Rubina has several accolades to her name.

12. Rubina ranked 11th among 50 others in the most Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye in 2019. In the following year, she moved up a place to spot 10 on the same list, beating a lot of Bollywood stars in the process.

13. Apart from TV, the actress has also been part of a thought-provoking short film 'Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor' where she played the protagonist. The short film was chronicled around the issue of female foeticide was directed by her hubby Abhinav Shukla.

14. If you're thinking Bigg Boss 14 is going to be Rubina's first reality show, you are mistaken. The actress previously, in reality shows, like Box Cricket Leauge and Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan.

15. Rubina is a travel enthusiast. From beaches to mountains, from forests to historical places, she loves exploring. Whether it is hiking for sky diving, Rubina does not shy away from experimenting. The actress often takes trips to her places of interest with hubby Abhinav Shukla, and her Instagram feed is proof of her love for travel. Well, it also means, Abhinav is not only Rubina's doting husband but also her favourite travel partner.

16. She is quite social media savvy, and also has an official Youtube channel, with a decent amount of followers. While she had a YT channel for over three years, Rubina has been enthralling fans with videos frequently for the past six months. It only means, Rubina made productive use of the lockdown period.

17. Rubina is a fitness freak, and often gives a glimpse of her workout routine to her fans on social media. Apart from yoga, she practices rumba and belly dancing to remain in shape.

18. While Rubina is a fitness enthusiast, she is also is a foodie. She loves devouring different cuisines, whilst maintaining the 'health quotient.' From noodles to cakes, Rubina loves relishing different food times. During the lockdown, the actress has tapped her inner chef and baker to make lip-smacking healthy dishes at home. Be it scrambled eggs or beetroot bread, Rubina has flaunted her culinary skills to the maximum, and we can expect her to show it off in the BB 14 house also.

19. Want to know who is Rubina's BFF? Well, she also has a 'purana' connection with Bigg Boss. Well, we're talking about Srishty Rode, who made heads turn in Bigg Boss 12. Yes, Rubina and Srishty share are quite close and share a warm bond. The two beauties are often seen having a gala time in each other company, and their camaraderie is drooly-worthy. Apart from Srishty, Rubina also shares a great bond with Sharad and Keerti Kelkar, Hussain and Tina Kuwajerwala.

20. While Rubina is happily married to Abhinav Shukla now, the actress' had an ugly breakup with her first co-star and beau Avinash Sachdev. Yes, Rubina was in a relationship with Avinash, and the two were madly in love. In fact, the duo was also about to tie the knot. However, trouble brewed in their paradise. It was reported that Avinash's association with another TV actress wreaked havoc in their relationship. Rubina and Avinash parted ways in 2013.

21. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla on June 21, 2018. Post the grand wedding, the two held a fancy reception in Abhinav's hometown Ludhiana for their extended family and friends. The couple also treated their industry friends in Mumbai on June 28 (2018) in another lavish wedding reception.

Bonus point - Rubina had entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a special guest during Christmas along with Jasmin Bhasin, Jasmin, , and Jay Bhanushali.

