Bigg Boss 14: Contenders Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli shoot their performances for grand premiere; See Pics

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's BTS photos from the sets of the show have been leaked. The two beauties were getting ready for the performances for the grand launch of the Salman Khan hosted show. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to give viewers the extra dose of entertainment that they have been yearning for. The controversial reality show will make a 'grand' entry of viewers TV sets from October 3 (2020). With the premiere date nearing, fans are eagerly waiting for some scoops and gossips about BB 14 and its contestants. And it looks like they got some it now!

Some behind-the-scene pictures of two contestants from the sets of BB 14 as the prep up for the fiery performances have been leaked. Yes, the names of two contenders for Bigg Boss 14 have been confirmed! They are none other than Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. Yes, Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin and South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli, have apparently shot for the entry in the much-awaited season 14. Pictures of the two beauties getting ready for their BB 14 performances, have been leaked and are doing rounds on social media.

In the photos, Jasmin and Nikki are seen getting their makeup done as they gear up to set the BB 14 stage on fire with their dance performances. The shootings reportedly took place yesterday (September 22, 2020). While Jasmin is seen dressed in a black outfit, Nikki seems to have opted for printed attire, as per the viral pictures.

It can also be seen that the two contestants were getting their hair and makeup done, by professionals, who are covered in PPE kits. Well, it means that all the necessary safety precautions and measures are taken adequately.

Reportedly, the performances are being choreographed by ace dancer-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan. The handsome hunk was spotted on the BB 14 sets, and he also took to his Instagram handle to declare that his 'work mode is on.' He was seen wearing a mask in the photo.

Meanwhile, will again don the hat of the host for Bigg Boss 14. Some BTS videos of the actor shooting for BB 14 had recently taken over the internet. He will shoot for the grand premiere on October 1. Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 14? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

