Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni says most of his family members are COVID 19 positive since the last 9 days

Aly Goni took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that his mother, sister Ilham Goni and her kids have tested positive for Covid-19. Take a look.

Television actor Aly Goni, who was last seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The second wave of Covid-19 has created a grim situation in the country and the health care system is overburdened. As a result, thousands of citizens aren’t getting the adequate medical aid they require. Several Bollywood celebrities have been actively reaching out to communities in need of immediate medical attention and making arrangements for Oxygen cylinders and hospital beds.

Aly took to his Twitter handle to share how his family has been battling the virus for the last few days. The TV actor said he empathized with people coping amid these trying times. He wrote, "I can understand how it feels like if your family members have tested positive.” Aly further revealed that most of his family members have been recovering from the virus. “Most of my family members are positive for the last nine days. My mom, my sister, her kids are fighters -- the way they are fighting with this virus, especially my baby munchkins... Allah reham take care,” he added.

I can understand what people are feeling jinke ghar wale are positive.. My most of the family members are positive from last 9 days My mom My sister her kids they are fighter the way they r fighting with this virus specially my baby munchkins ya Allah reham take care — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 4, 2021

Aly had recently shared the news of his negative Covid-19 diagnoses on his social media. While sharing his report, he informed his fans to take care of themselves as well as their families amid the pandemic. He wrote, “Tests are negative and I'm feeling better now thank you so much everyone love u all and please take care,” and further urged people to get tested if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: I love shoes, in Bigg Boss house I carried more shoes than anyone: Aly Goni on his fashion choices

Credits :Aly Goni Twitter

Share your comment ×