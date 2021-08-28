Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan rings in his 46th birthday; Thanks God for the best birthday gift

It is the birthday of the Bigg Boss 14 contestant and popular actor Eijaz Khan. As the actor rings on his 46th birthday, he is seen enjoying the day with his lady love Pavitra Punia. The actor has been sharing pictures and stories on his social media about his previous night's celebration.

The actor has recently shared a picture of himself and Pavitra Punia on his social media. The Bigg Boss 14 couple is looking gorgeous and adorable in the picture as he is seen holding her by the waist. Eijaz has worn a casual checkered shirt and trousers and Pavitra Punia has sported a grey fitted dress with a belt. The couple is looking into each other’s eyes lovingly. Eijaz Khan has shared in his caption that Pavitra Punia is the greatest gift by god to him. He wrote, “my (gift) thank you God. . #eijazkhan #pavitrapunia #pavijaz #ek46”

Pavitra Punia responded to the post as she shared a rose emoji and wrote ‘us’.

See post here-