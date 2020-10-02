Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin: Journey, Link Ups, Personal Life; Everything you want to know about her

Jasmin Bhasin is all geared up to be locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house tomorrow. But before she steps in, here's everything you must know about the actress. From her professional to her personal life, Jasmin Bhasin's secrets revealed.

Just a day to go, and Indian Television viewers will yet again get to hear 'Bigg Boss chahatein Hain!' Yes, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere from tomorrow (October 3, 2020), and the excitement among fans cannot be explained in words. The curiosity for Bigg Boss 14 is higher than ever, as this season is going to be 'different.'

The controversial reality show is going to air amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, so, viewers are inquisitive to know what's in store for them. From the house decor to the rules, from additions to luxuries, BB 14 is certainly going to offer an enthralling journey, with of course a new set to contestants. While only a few hours are left, the names of Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal, and others have been doing rounds. Among everyone, one confirmed contestant is also Television's beauty Jasmin Bhasin.

After a thrilling guest appearance in BB 13, Jasmin is all prepped up to be locked inside the Bigg Boss season 14 house. BTS glimpses of her preparations for her grand premiere performance also went viral a few weeks ago, and fans are enticed to see her spread her magic inside the BB 14 house. Before she steps in the -hosted show, wouldn't you want to know 'more' about her? So, here we are to spill Jasmin Bhasin's secrets. From her family to her education, from her modeling career to her acting profession, from her link-ups to her breakup; here's 'everything' you need to know about Jasmin Bhasin.

All you want to know about Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin:

1. Jasmin Bhasin hails from the coaching capital of India, Kota. Yes, Jasmin has been born and brought up in Kota also known as the 'Jewel of Chambal,' northern portion of the state of Rajasthan.

2. Born on June 28, 1990, in a Sikh family, Jasmin did her graduation in hospitality from a college in the 'Pink City', Jaipur. She comes from an educated yet conservative family.

3. Much like her debut TV show character, Jasmin is a true Punjabi at heart in real life. She is bubbly and carefree. She is a peace-loving person and keeps her distance from fights and arguments.

4. Her career began in the hospitality industry as she worked for Taj Palace in Delhi. It is here where she was offered her first modeling assignment. It so happened that a production house had set up camp in the hotel for a few days while working on a print ad campaign for a cellphone company. Here, the photographer asked Jasmin to get clicked and she was immediately finalized. Back then, she had taken up the assignment for some extra pocket money and had never imagined she would enter the entertainment world.

3. Later, she began her modeling career with print and television advertisements, and acting happened to her luck-by-chance. In a previous interview with us, she had shared, 'Acting was never planned. I happened to do an ad that was hugely publicized. After that, I got an offer for a South Indian movie and I thought this is destiny calling. I spoke to my parents and they were petty supportive.'

4. Many would not be unaware that Jasmin has jumped from the South Indian film industry to Indian Television. Yes, she got her first acting break in 2011 with the Tamil film Vaanam opposite South superstar Simbu. Later, she went onto do films like Karodpathi, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. She has also done 8 films down South in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries.

5. After working down South for nearly four years, Jasmin finally stepped into the Telly world in 2015 with Tashan-E-Ishq. She played the role of Twinkle Taneja in the romantic drama opposite Zain Imam and Sidhant Gupta. The show ran for over a year, making viewers were quite impressed with her acting skills.

6. However, it was her second TV show that made shot her to fame, and made her a household name. We're talking about Dil Se Dil Tak. She played Teni, a surrogate mother in this drama starring Sidharth Shukla and . Her bitter off-screen chemistry with Rashami and her brewing closeness to Sidharth off-camera, often lead Jasmin to make headlines.

7. Later, Jasmin took the reality route, as she appeared as a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She was evicted a few weeks before the finale. However, 'special bond and closeness' to co-contenders Punit J Pathak and Aly Goni caught everyone's attention. Rumours of her romantically being involved with them sparked all over. Jasmin has several times squashed link-up rumours with Punit and Aly.

8. Next, she went on to play the lead in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, however, she decided to exit the show soon, and was replaced by Donal Bisht.

9. Then, Jasmin stepped into the world of Naagins as Nayantara in Naagin 4 opposite Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. From her performance to her bond with co-stars, fans showered immense love on Jasmin. However, her journey in the supernatural drama also ended abruptly.

10. In 2020, Jasmin was seen in the special edition of KKK, titled 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. While she reached the semi-finals, the trophy was picked by her Naagin 4 co-star Nia Sharma.

11. While Jasmin has proved her mettle in almost all industries, she did have to face rejections in her career, like most others. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, she had opened up about her battling self-doubt issues and embracing flaws. While she did face a lot of rejections in the industry, it did not really affect her too much as, during her growing up days, she felt she was ugly. 'I felt like an ugly duckling,' Jasmin said and revealed that later when she started getting offers, she came to terms with herself and started feeling good and embraced her flaws and flaunted it.

12. Jasmin has been linked to quite a few celebs from the industry including Sidharth Shukla, Aly Goni, and Punit J Pathak. However, the actress in her initial days was reportedly dating Suraj Wadhwa. But the two apparently parted ways. The two were, apparently, in a happy relationship till Jasmin was doing KKK 9. However, post that they happen to move on in their lives. Jasmin has denied her relationship rumours with Aly Goni and Punit Pathak. While Punit is now engaged to his ladylove, Aly and Jasmin have always maintained that they are 'just good friends.'

13. Jasmin wishes to graduate to Bollywood, and also got some offers, but the actress does not wish to take any impulsive decisions as far as her career is concerned. In a chat with us, she stated, 'Honestly, I have got some movie offers. But, TV has given me a sense of stability. So, I don't want to rush and make impulsive decisions. If I will do a movie in the future, I will take it up only when I'm 100% sure about it. I'm content with my Television career for now, but I also don't mind exploring other mediums. So, if any good film offer comes my way, I will definitely take it up. As said, I'm in no haste.'

14. Want to know who is Jasmin's celebrity crush? Well, looks like she is going to interact with him for quite some time in Bigg Boss 14. Yes, we're talking about Salman Khan. Jasmin's celebrity crush is Dabangg Khan. In a previous chat with Pinkvilla, Jasmin had opened up about her love for Salman Khan. She shared, 'I love and adore Salman Khan. Every year I see him on Bigg Boss and I just freeze. I'm head over heels with his eyes and smile. He is a very charming personality.'

15. Jasmin is an avid dog lover, and apparently is a pet parent of a beagle dog breed named Mia. Apart from animals, Jasmin is a big adventure freak and loves to do adventure sports like scuba diving

Bonus point - The young dimpled girl has a strong friend circle. She shares a warm bond with Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Pankaj Bhalla (model-actor), and Aly Goni.

