Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's stunning PHOTOS are worth a glimpse

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on 3rd October 2020. Meanwhile, check out some of the stunning pictures of Nikki Tamboli who is going to be a part of the show.
Mumbai
After a lot of speculations, the much-awaited reality show, Bigg Boss 14, will premiere on October 3, 2020. The earlier seasons hosted by Salman Khan were huge hits, and the same has been expected from this season. The promos of Bigg Boss season 14 are nothing less intriguing and have made the fans eager for its airing date. Moreover, the glimpses of a few contestants along with their brief introduction are already revealed in front of the audience on social media.

Among them is Nikki Tamboli who is a well-known name in the South film industry. She has acted in numerous Tamil and Telugu films. Tamboli made her acting debut with Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu co-starring Adith Arun. She has been featured in numerous other films including Thippara Meesam and Kanchana 3. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also known for her unique fashion sense and impeccable style. Her social media timeline is full of glamorous and stunning pictures that are worth a glimpse.

Check out some of the stunning pictures of Nikki Tamboli below:

The actress looks breathtaking in a yellow gingham print crop top and white pants.

As her caption says, the Kanchana 3 actress woke up flawless, and we are in love with her little black dress.

Nikki Tamboli wins hearts again with this stunning picture in which she wears a Mickey Mouse print top and grey jeans.

The glamorous diva looks ravishing in black co-ords here.

The actress slays in a pretty yellow salwar kameez for her brother’s Roka ceremony.

She looks all things sassy in the above picture, and there is no denying this fact!

Nikki Tamboli wins the internet with this stunning picture as she poses in an off-shoulder white crop top and jeans.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant slays in a satin maroon dress, and we are crushing over her.

The South beauty looks stunning in a printed black bodycon dress here.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli: Here are interesting facts about the Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Credits :Nikki Tamboli Instagram

