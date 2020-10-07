Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia admits of dating two boyfriends at the same time; WATCH

After Pavitra Punia hogged the limelight after talking about her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra, the lady has made a surprising revelation about her past life on Bigg Boss 14.

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss 14 has finally begun and it has come with its share of arguments and drama. Not just the show has been making headlines with its in house fights and arguments within the first week, but its contestants have also been making headlines for their personal lives. Recently, Pavitra Punia grabbed the eyeballs after the actress, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed that being referred to as Paras Chhabra's ex makes her terribly angry. Yes! Pavitra has dated the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant for quite some time.

And now, another video clip has surfaced from Bigg Boss 14, wherein Pavitra has admitted to having two boyfriends at the same time in the past. The lady was seen making the confession in during a conversation with Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya. In the video, which was shared by a fan page, was seen talking about dating to men at once and revealed how she had managed them without letting them know about each other.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14’s Pavitra Punia’s video talking about dating two men:

Interestingly, this video has come out at the time when Paras had hit back at Pavitra and claimed that she was married while she was dating him. The former BB13 contestant stated that Pavitra had hidden her marital status from hi. “Pavitra has rightly said that Paras was her mistake because a married woman can’t be dating and fooling me. It was alarming to know this when her husband messaged me and said you both could be with each other as much as you want but only after my divorce with her. I confronted her and she agreed,” Paras said during an interview to ETimes.

Credits :Hindustan Times

