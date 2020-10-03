Bigg Boss 14 contestant Radhe Maa: Here’s everything you need to know about the self proclaimed godwoman

It is reported that the self proclaimed godwoman Radhe Maa will be seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant and she has been making the headlines ever since.

The final countdown for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 has begun and the excitement for the same among the audience is palpable. Given the stupendous success of the thirteen seasons, the fans are having expectations from this new season which is expected to bring along several surprises for both the audience and the contestants. In fact, the Bigg Boss house will also be having some never seen before facilities this season like an in house theatre, spa, restaurant and shopping mall.

On the other hand, ever since Bigg Boss 14 has been announced, there have been continuous speculations about the contestants of the show. Several names have been doing the rounds to be a part of this popular reality show. Interestingly, as per the promos released by the makers, self proclaimed godwoman Radhe Maa is also participating in ’s show. The promo featured Radhe Maa wishing luck for the new season of Bigg Boss. Ever since the promo was released, Radhe Maa has been all over the headlines. Interestingly, she has been rumoured to be a contestant of BB several times, however, she had dismissed the rumours in every season. Looks like she has finally changed her mind.

So ahead of the grand finale, here’s everything you want to know about this much talked about contestant of Bigg Boss 14:

Radhe Maa’s original name is Sukhwinder Kaur and she hailed from Dorangala village, Gurdaspur district Punjab. She was married at a young age, had two kids and used to work as a tailor.

At the age of 23, she became the disciple Mahant Ram Deen Das's disciple of1008 Paramhans Bagh Dera Mukerian. He gave her the title of Radhe Maa.

Radhe Maa lives at the residence of Mumbai based businessman Sanjeev Gupta and the house is called Radhe Maa Bhavan. She got embroiled in a controversy after Gupta’s daughter in law accused her of inciting Gupta’s family to demand more dowry.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra had filed a criminal case against Radhe Maa alleging that the self proclaimed godwoman and her supporters had sexually assaulted her.

Radhe Maa also made the headlined after her pics wearing a red mini skirt, matching boots and a cap went viral on social media a couple of years ago. Talking about viral pics, she had told TOI, “They gave me those clothes and wanted me to wear them. There is nothing wrong in those clothes nor are they obscene. And who told you sadhus and sadhvis have to dress in a particular manner? I listen to my bhakts and if they are happy I am happy.”

Apart from Radhe Maa, Sara Gurpal, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, etc will be seen entering the house tonight.

