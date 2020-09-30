Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya: Here’s everything you need to know about former Indian Idol singer

As the audience is gearing up for Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, it is reported that former Indian Idol singer Rahul Vaidya will be seen participating in the popular reality show.

The Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere is around the corner and the show is already making the headlines. As expected, the popular reality show will be hosted by once again. And while the show is stepping into the fourteenth season this year, the new season will be different from all the previous seasons so far and the major credit goes to the COVID 19 outbreak. Unlike the previous season, Bigg Boss 14 will have a virtual grand premiere which is scheduled for October 3, 2020.

Interestingly, ever since Bigg Boss 14 has been announced, there have been continuous speculations about the contestants of the reality show. Several names have been rumoured to be a part of BB14. Amid this is renowned singer Rahul Vaidya. The handsome singer who has been the heartthrob of the nation ever since he had participated in the first season of Indian Idol and enjoyed a massive female fan following. And with him participating in Bigg Boss 14, his fans are certainly looking forward to his stint on the show.

So ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, here’s everything you want to know about Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame after his participation in Indian Idol season 1. He was among the most popular contestants on the singing based reality show and was tipped to win. However, the show was won by Abhijeet Sawant and Rahul managed to be the second runner up of the show.

His first album Tera Intezar came in 2005 and was well received by the audience. He also crooned the title track of Sony Tv’s show Ek Ladki Anjaani Si.

Rahul went on to win the title of Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star a singing based reality show on Star Plus in 2008.

He even lent his voice for several Bollywood movies including Shaadi No.1, Krazzy 4, Bhaag Johnny etc. Besides, his unplugged version of the song Be Intehaan from Race 2 has a been a hit among the audience. This isn’t all. His single Do Chaar Din which released in 2016 which featured Karan Kundra and Ruhi Singh also went on to be a chartbuster.

Talking about the Rahul’s love life, the handsome singer was earlier linked with Alka Yagnik’s daughter Syesha Kapoor in 2017. However, he had dismissed the rumours and clarified that they are just friends. As of now, Rahul is said to be dating television actress Disha Parmar. Although he still maintains the ‘good friends’ stance with her, but the rumours about their love affair are rife.

Given his chocolaty boy image, it will indeed be quite interesting to see how he will perform inside the Bigg Boss house.

