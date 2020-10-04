Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal hide her marital status? A Punjabi Singer claims she married him in 2014

Sara Gurpal lands in controversy after a singer claims that he is married to Sara. Sara, a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 house, claimed to be single.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal entered the house amid lots of speculations. The Punjabi actor model has already been compared to Shehnaaz Gill but she promises a different side to her will be revealed inside. On the stage during the grand premiere, when asked Sara if she is single or not, she claimed to be single therefore paving way for Salman to tease her a bit with Shehzaad Deol and Nishant Malkhani on the stage. Well, now another Punjabi singer by the name Tushar Kumar has jumped in to claim that Sara has lied about her marital status and that they are married since 2014.

In a statement, he said, "I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single." He has produced a marriage certificate claiming he and Sara have been married."I got married on 16th August 2014 in Jalandhar, Punjab India," added Tushar. Interestingly, the woman Tushar got married to is mentioned as identified as Rachna Devi in the marriage certificate, though he produces several photographs featuring the two, where Sara is seen sporting vermilion and the traditional red and white bangles as they pose together.

On why he is opening up on the marriage now, he claimed: "I was getting messages on Instagram and Whatsapp from people across the globe, while Sara is still claiming that she is not the one who got married to me, stating that the girl who married me just looks like Sara. I just want to prove that Sara is the one to whom I got married to and she is lying to the world saying she is still single."

He has even went on to claim that Sara married him for fame. "I feel that she got married to me just to get fame and a citizenship of the USA. She left me because she didn't get any publicity from my side," he claimed.

