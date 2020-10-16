Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal REACTS to ex husband’s allegations: These things are not important to me

There have been reports that Sara Gurpal, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14, has been separated from her husband and yet to get divorced legally.

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal has become a household name ever since she has participated in Bigg Boss season 14. While the audience was in awe of her bubbly personality, her personal life also made the headlines soon after. It was reported that the model turned singer who claimed to be single was separated and was hiding the marital status. In fact, her ex-husband Tushar Kumar also revealed that they haven’t been legally divorced. In his exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Tushar had stated that they were together for three years until 2017 and later for separated.

While these revelations have raised a lot of eyebrows, Sara has now reacted to claims and stated that she is unfazed by these allegations. During an interview with Navbharat Times, Sara stated, “When the guy himself is claiming to be separated for five years now, I wonder why is he trying to back in the picture now? These claims seem to be pointless. If he is separated for five years, this means he is single. These things have never been a matter of concern for me. In fact, these rumours had surfaced earlier as well when I was working in Punjab. But for me what matters is my work, my game and my family. Even I can make claims about being tortured physically and mentally. But there is no point in speaking over a controversy.”

Meanwhile, Sara Gurpal has become the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. While her elimination by the seniors came as a shock to everyone, Sara has called it an unfair decision. “I would have been happy if the audience would have voted me out. In that case, I would have tried working on my personality maybe. However, the audience loved my personality. So, if this eviction happens because of one person them it is totally unfair. I did everything in the house from tasks to household chores and I am proud out it. Even Hina and Gauahar were against my elimination,” she stated.

Credits :Navbharat Times

