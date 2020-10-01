Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal's journey to love life; Everything you want to know about Punjabi actress

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, it is reported that Punjabi model turned actress Sara Gurpal will be seen participating in the popular reality show.

The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss has been creating a lot of buzz since it was announced. After witnessing a phenomenal success for the thirteen seasons, all eyes have been on Bigg Boss 14 as it is expected to come with some of the never seen before twists for both audience and contestants. From theme to facilities, challenges to safety precautions, everything has undergone a massive especially given the COVID 19 outbreak which has infected over 63 lakh people across India so far.

Amid this, there have been continuous speculations about the contestants of the popular reality show. Several television celebrities are rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. It is also reported the Punjabi model turned actress Sara Gurpal will be seen making her way inside the BB house. Apparently, given the immense popularity garnered by Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana, looks like the BB makers are planning to explore some talent from the Punjabi industry. While Sara hasn’t made any announcement about participating in Bigg Boss 14, her fans are certain quite excited about her stint on the show.

So, ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, here’s everything you want to know about Sara Gurpal:

Sara Gurpal, who is now a known name in Punjabi industry, hails from Haryana. She was a fashion designer before making it big in the showbiz world.

She was seen in several music videos including Manan Bhardwaj’s Tumhe Dillagi and Mizaaj-ae-Ishq. However, Sara got her share of fame with Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa’s song Jean. She has even tried her hands on singing and released songs like Lagdi Att, Slow Motion etc.

Sara made her acting debut in Punjabi movie industry with Gippy Grewal starrer Manje Bistre in 2017. She has also reportedly worked for an NGO that protects the right of women and girl child

The actress shares a great bond with former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana.

Sara had, reportedly, made headlines a couple of years ago after there were rumours that she had married a US based guy for a green card. However, she had rubbished the rumours.

The lady, who made her digital debut with Mr & Mrs Kohli, has maintained that she will never hide her marriage.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Sara will be able to match up the hype created by Shehnaaz and Himanshi with her stint on Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, apart from Sara, it is reported that Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Radhe Maa, Eijaz Khan etc will be participating in the popular reality show.

