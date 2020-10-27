Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit admits not liking Hina Khan earlier; Calls her a new found favourite

Shardul Pandit, who has recently entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant, has got candid about seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a new twist lately after three wild card contestants made their way inside the BB house. This weekend Shardul Pandit, Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh entered the house and are expected to be a game changer. While each of these wild card contestants have managed to win hearts with their grand entry, they also have their respective views about the seniors of BBB 14 , Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla who had ruled the house for two weeks.

Just before entering the BB house, Pinkvilla got in touch with Shardul Pandit and he spoke about how he liked the stint of seniors in the show. While he was all praises for Gauahar and Sidharth, Shardul made a confession regarding which left everyone surprised. The Siddhi Vinayak actor admitted that he didn’t like Hina initially especially her performance in Bigg Boss 11. However, BBB14 came as a complete turn around and the Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai actress has become his new found favourite now. Shardul also mentioned that Hina has been totally different in BB14 that what was presented in BB11.

“I actually started liking Hina after this season. I have seen Hina’s season. Initially, I was not a big fan of her because of the things she would say or talk about her Instagram followers or her clothes etc. But this time when I saw Hina Khan, it was a completely different person and a lot of people are feeling that because she was something else in her season and she is something else here. May be it's just when you are not competing the real self comes out. For me, Hina is a new found favourite now, a revelation which happened in this season,” Shardul was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Shardul’s entry had added on to the entertainment quotient of the show and is even seen locking horns with Kavita. It will be interesting to see how he will perform in the coming days.

