Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit: When the actor opened up on work crisis, steroids and depression

Shardul Pandit of Kuldeepak fame is reportedly going to be a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14. The reality show will premiere on October 3, 2020.
Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14's Shardul Pandit opens up on work crisis, steroids, depressionBigg Boss 14 contestant Shardul Pandit: When the actor opened up on work crisis, steroids and depression
Bigg Boss 14 is just around the corner, and ardent followers of the show are already excited about the show. And of course, Salman Khan is returning as the host of the new season. With the rolling out of promos and announcement of the premiere date, everyone is excited to know about the contestants who will be a part of the reality show this year. Well, the good news is that a few names are already out, and one of them is Shardul Pandit.

The actor has appeared in popular shows like Bandini, Kuldeepak, and Kitani Mohabbat Hai. A few months back, Pandit made headlines when he announced on social media that he is out of work. Reportedly, the actor was out of work for many months, and the lockdown made the circumstances worse. Shardul Pandit had earlier moved to Indore and revealed that he is ready to come back to Mumbai if offered work.

He also mentioned that he would have ended up dead if it were not for his friends like Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava. What was more shocking that the former Radio Jockey revealed that he took steroids when people reportedly advised him to gain muscles. Pandit also revealed that he suffered three relapses of jaundice because of the same. In a now deleted post on Instagram, the actor spoke about his ordeal. He also said that he would be grateful if anything would materialize out of the same.

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, the actor had also stated he was unwell for almost a year. Pandit himself admitted to having let go of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge because of the same. Interestingly, this reality show featured Bigg Boss season 13’s contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who were looking for their prospective partners for marriage. Meanwhile, Shardul Pandit, who will now feature in Bigg Boss 14, has further stated that he was also offered a web show before the lockdown. But he has no clue about the same in present times. The actor revealed his financial crunch too and said that his savings have dried up.

He last appeared in the show Siddhi Vinayak (2018). Pandit initially began his career as a radio jockey and then made his acting debut in Bandini (2009). For the unversed, Shardul Pandit also holds the Limca Book of Records for performing continuously for 19 hours on radio.

