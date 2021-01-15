Bigg Boss 14: Contestants break rules during a task; BB warns them to 'be ready to face the music’

Contestants get involved in a fight during a task and they break many rules. This makes Bigg Boss angry, and hence, everyone is punished in the house.

The reality show Bigg Boss had warned all the contestants at the beginning of the show not to break the rules. Every time contestants tried to flout rules, they have been punished, but this time it is different. A new video released by the channel shows contestants have again not followed the rules which made Bigg Boss furious. During a task, all the contestants got violent and started doing what they were not supposed to. Bigg Boss announced that there is no captain in the house, which left all the contestants shocked.

The video shows Eijaz Khan talking to Rahul Vaidya and he is saying ‘task mein gand machne wali hai.’ In another scene, Rubina is seen saying that the task will be canceled because of rules not being followed. And suddenly Bigg Boss said, “Breaking rules has become an achievement in the house. From now onwards there is will be no task given for getting immunity and also there will be no captain. And not only this you all have to earn your ration individually.” Everyone was shocked to hear this.

The video reads, “Gharwalon ka rules ko seriously na lena kya daal dega unhe kisi badi museebat mein?”

Watch the video here:

Last time, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan had flouted the rules during the captaincy task. They entered their opposition area which was not allowed and were given a warning. Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli had also broken rules following which the whole house was nominated.

Credits :Color TV twitter

