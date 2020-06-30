Bigg Boss 14: Controversial TikTok star Amir Siddiqui approached for Salman Khan's show?

As per a media report, TikTok fame Amir Siddiqui may be a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. The TikToker had recently grabbed headlines for the Youtube and TikTok row. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 has become the latest talk-of-the-town, and rightly so, after a super successful season last time. Yes, Bigg Boss 13 broke many records, and now, makers of the show are gearing up to entertain viewers with another interesting season. Ever since BB 13 concluded, the buzz around Bigg Boss 14 kick-started with full zeal, and names of several popular celebrities being approached have come out. Now, another name has joined the bandwagon to likely be a part of 's show, and it will leave you shocked as well as surprised.

As per the latest reports in a popular entertainment portal, controversial TikTok star Amir Siddiqui has been approached for the show. Yes, you read that right. Amir recently grabbed the headlines the Youtube and TikTok row. The 25-year-old TikToker had made a video talking about how TikTok is better than YouTube. He had also apparently mimicked famous most YouTuber Carry Minati, which had sparked a fresh controversy. The media report states, 'Sources close to the production house have informed that the makers have approached Amir for the show owing to his controversial image.' It also mentioned that Amir has good chances of being a part of BB 14. However, no confirmations have been made yet on Amir's entry on the show.

Amir's infamous clash with Carry Minati (Ajey Nagar) led to the latter's most-watched video being pulled down. After Carry's roast, Amir received a lot of flak from social media users. Several other popular YouTubers including Harsh Beniwal, Ashish Chanchlani, and others supported Carry.

Meanwhile, yesterday in a big decision, the Government of India banned, TikTok and 59 other Chinese apps amid increased border tensions with China in Ladakh. The announcement of the ban was made by The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY). What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Amir on BB 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

