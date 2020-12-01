Bigg Boss 14: December 1 Written Update: Rubina, Abhinav get into an 'ugly' war of words with Nikki and Kavita

Bigg Boss 14 housemates will go all out against each other and target their rivals as the 'first shocking elimination' of the finale week is all set to take place tonight. Read on to know all that happened in the BB 14 house on December 1, 2020.

After a heavy and emotional day, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants will receive a 'big shock' tonight as one contestant will exit the house. Yes, the first elimination of finale week will happen today, leaving some surprised and some emotional. To survive in the house and make their place in the top four, inmates will leave no stones unturned as they will go all out against each other in a given task. So, without further ado, let's dive into what all is happening in the BB 14 house on December 1, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with housemates waking up to the title song of 'Race.' Eijaz teases Abhinav and asks him to sit with the finalist (him). He advises him to play on the front foot now. The two get into a conversation about Aly and Rahul. Kavita talks to Eijaz about her dark secret, and how she is hurt by her mother not believing her. She sheds tears as she expresses that she does not want anyone to point fingers at her mother, as she is alone. Eijaz pulls Nikki's leg asking if she will go into the top four. Nikki and Eijaz also talk about Shehzad and his eviction. Jasmin felt that Eijaz purposely tried to poke Nikki, and he was doing drama in the past weeks. Nikki asks Eijaz if he intentionally poked Jaan to get him out of her and make his game stronger. Eijaz admits that he did provoke Jaan so that he took a stand for himself. Aly asks Jasmin if he spoke something about Eijaz, as he seems annoyed. Rahul, Abhinav, Jasmin, and Nikki discuss Eijaz's fluctuating behaviour. Eijaz and Jasmin get into an argument, over her conversation with Nikki regarding Jaan. Eijaz gets irritated with Nikki and Jasmin's unnecessary chats. Rahul taunts Eijaz for saying Shehzad 'kahan hai aur main kahan hu,' mocking at his early elimination. Eijaz and Rahul get into a heated debate about the same.

