Bigg Boss 14: December 11 Written Update: Rakhi, Aly, Nikki enter; Rubina, Abhinav learn about Kavita's claims

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, and Nikki Tamboli will make a 'grand' entry in the house bringing in new twists and turns. Read on to know what all happened on BB 14 on December 11, 2020.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is going to be 'dhamakedaar,' as there will be three smashing entries. While challenger Rakhi Sawant will 'finally' enter the house to tickle inmates' funny bones with her antics, evicted contestants Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will 'surprise' everyone with their smashing 'ghar wapsi.' So, without further ado, let's take a look at all that is happening in the Bigg Boss house on December 11, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with the housemates waking up to a yesteryear song. Rahul and Arshi get into a conversation, and she pulls his leg. Kashmera, Eijaz, Arshi, and Manu talk about the nomination task, and duties. Arshi tells them it would be better if she sides Vikas, and plays the game with him. Arshi still seems annoyed with Manu and Eijaz's planning in the task and accuses them of betraying her. They continue discussing the happenings in the task, and their bond. Rahul joins the conversation and asks them to resolve their differences. Eijaz tells them that he respects their friendship and would want to continue their bond this way. Rahul taunts Arshi for not giving him food, and she gets irritated. Kashmera and Arshi discuss how Eijaz and Manu flipped from their stance now that they sensed the danger. Arshi tries to get flirty with Abhinav and asks if he believes in extra-marital affairs or not.

10: 45 PM: Rakhi enters the house from the BB mall, with a bix box gift. She meets and greets everyone warmly. It was Nikki Tamboli, who packed in the box, and she meets Eijaz and others. Rakhi tells Jasmin that there is a gift for her in the confession room, and she finds Aly Goni there. Jasmin dances in merriment as she sees Aly, and the two share an emotional moment, as she sheds tears. Aly then goes to meet all the contestants, Abhinav and Rubina get elated to see him. Rakhi tries to poke Vikas. Aly tells Rubina, Jasmin, and Abhinav that Kashmera is playing for the other team, and is using them. Aly also reveals that he is annoyed with Eijaz's back-bitching about the trio, and does not like his flipper attitude. Rakhi and Nikki talk to Kashmera about her game plan in the house, and her bonds with Manu, Eijaz. Rakhi and Arshi get into a debate, as they talk about each other's plastic surgeries, and tag one another as 'nakli.' Rakhi tells that Arshi is copying Shilpa Shinde, and the two also hurl abuses. Aly explains to Jasmin that she does not need to talk about their rift with Rubina and Abhinav in front of others. He tells that Manu is enjoying their tiffs. Aly then Eijaz for his aggression in the tasks despite his broken arm. Manu sorts his differences with Kashmera and apologizes to her. Aly and Manu talk about their stint in the house. On the other, Rakhi gets into a fun banter with Abhinav, Nikki, Rahul, and Vikas. Aly tells Arshi that whatever she is doing with Vikas is good. Aly asks Jasmin why she is calling Vikas her friend, despite their issues, and the actress clarifies her stance. Arshi yet again pokes Vikas, and they drag each other's families.

11: 00 PM: Rakhi showers her love on Bigg Boss, and leaves Eijaz, Manu in splits with her antics. Kashmera talks to Rakhi about the nomination task, and how she got nominated despite putting her best. Arshi and Rakhi tell Kashmera that she needs to believe that nobody is each other's friend in the house. Kashmera decides that she will play alone, and does not want to be a part of any group. As Kashmera declares that she is playing solo, Aly mocks her. Arshi and Rakhi get into an argument, and the latter slams her for intentionally targeting Vikas. Arshi tells Kashmera to not trust Rakhi as she has come to the BB 14 house to ruin things. Rahul talks to Rakhi about Kashmera's game plan in the nomination task, and how she failed. In the evening, Aly pokes fun at Rakhi about her marriage. While Aly keeps asking Rakhi about her husband, she ignores him. Kashmera writes 'jalebi' on Vikas' pillow cover, and Arshi steals eggs that belong to him. Vikas talks to Abhinav about Kavita's allegations against him. He tells Abhinav that Kavita's husband has claimed that he is an alcoholic, and used to drunk-text him. Abhinav tries to put his stance and asks Vikas more details. Abhinav informs Rubina about the revelations that Vikas made to him about Kavita. Rubina is irked and warns to not leave Kavita and her husband Ronnit Biswas. Rubina assures her trust to Abhinav and pecks a kiss on his cheeks.

11: 15 PM: Rubina and Abhinav ask Aly details about the allegations Kavita and hubby have put. Rubina asks Aly why he did not tell them about all this ruckus that is happening outside. Aly clears that he did not create tension, and Ronnit just ruined his own image. Arshi tries to irritate Vikas. Aly asks Vikas why he told Abhinav about Kavita's allegations, as it is spoiling their game. Aly alleges that Vikas is trying to spoil RubiNav's game, but Vikas clarifies his stance. Abhinav asks Nikki about her talks with Kavita about him and Rubina. She tells that Kavita told that Rubina did not like her and Abhinav's friendship, and they have not got into many personal talks. Aly tells Jasmin to be normal with Vikas, and not get their personal problems in the show. Manu talks to Nikki, Eijaz, and Arshi about Aly and his group (Jasmin, Abhinav, and Rubina).

11: 30 PM: Vikas finds out that Arshi has stolen his personal exercise machine to annoy him. Nikki gets chatty with Arshi about her team. Vikas requests Arshi to return his thing to him, and after his sweet talks, she returns it to him. Arshi flirts with Abhinav as she eats food. Jasmin and Rakhi conduct a healing session, which turns out to be hilarious. Manu shouts at Vikas for not helping Aly in washing the dinner dishes. The two get into a heated altercation. Arshi pokes Vikas to do the duty, and not make excuses. Manu feels Vikas is purposely annoying housemates and is faking his hand injury. As Arshi tries to irritate an ill Vikas by drinking his juice, he asks her to stay away from him.

11: 45 PM: Jasmin asks Manu and others to help Vikas. Manu orders Arshi to stop irritating Vikas and also shuffles duties. Manu also tries to explain to Jasmin to refrain from getting into Vikas and Arshi's matter, as he does not understand their equation. Arshi and Vikas get into a war of words.

