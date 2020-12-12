Bigg Boss 14: December 12 Written Update: Kavita Kaushik, Ronnit have an ugly face off with Rubina, Abhinav

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen inviting Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas to clear their misunderstanding with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. But it will take a rather ugly turn. Read on to know what all happened on BB 14 on December 12, 2020.

After witnessing a dhamakedar week inside the BB house, Bigg Boss 14 is here with yet another Weekend Ka Vaar episode with . This week the popular reality show witnessed a major twist as several former contestants from previous seasons including Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant. This isn’t all. Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni have also made their return inside the BB house which left everyone surprised. Interestingly, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be coming up with some surprising twists as Kavita Kaushik will be gracing the show along with her husband Ronnit Biswas to confront Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all that is happening in the Bigg Boss house on December 12, 2020.

10:56 PM: Jasmin and Aly are talking about how their friendship is being highlighted and how everyone feels that they are more than just friends. Jasmin wants Aly to clear the stand and accept it is something beyond friendship.

10:51 PM: Salman clarifies the matter between the two couples and asks them to put the past behind them. He then asks Ronnit and Abhinav to apologise to their respective wives. Later, Vikas apologises to Abhinav and stated that he shouldn’t have raised to topic in the house

10:32 PM: Salman intervenes in the argument and slammed Ronnit for putting up Kavita’s past on social media. Kavita and Ronnit defends them. He then asks Abhinav and Rubina if they know each other, they shouldn’t react on past. Salman asks if Kavita wants to end it, why does he want to take it to a legal route. He suggests the two couple not to extend the matter

10:29 PM: Ronnit claims if Abhinav reacting to Kavita and Rubina’s tiff was right on his part, he tweeted after being irked with Abhinav’s reaction towards Kavita was right on his part. Abhinav claimed that he will speak about the allegations about messages in a legal way.

10:26 PM: Rubina gets into the argument and claims that it was Kavita who had threatened her first. She is evidently irked with Kavita’s allegations. Rubina claimed that Ronnit making statements in Kavita’s absence is derogatory on his part.

10:10 PM: Abhinav confronts Kavita and asks her to show him the apparently violent messages. He claimed that he will deal it in a legal fashion. The actor then claims Kavita had pushed Rubina which left him upset as according to him, Kavita had violated Rubina’s personal space.

10:06 PM: Ronnit said that he was upset with the way Abhinav had behaved with Kavita on national television. Kavita then seconds Ronnit and recalled how Abhinav had sent her messages of violent nature in the past. She clarified that Ronnit’s controversial tweets were about two different incidents and had nothing to do with Abhinav’s short film

10:03 PM: Salman welcomes Kavita and Ronnit on BB stage and asks them to clear the matter with Rubina and Abhinav. Kavita clarifies that she hasn’t spoken about anyone or any incident from BB14 post her exit. Kavita’s husband Ronnit then clarifies about his tweet and mentioned that it has nothing to do with the movie Abhinav had shot in their house.

10:01 PM: The Dabangg star shows a clip wherein Vikas tells Abhinav that Kavita and her husband have claimed that Abhinav is alcoholic and that he has had sent inappropriate messages to the FIR actress.

#BiggBoss14 ke manch par aaya @Iamkavitak aur @ashukla09 ka personal maamla toh @BeingSalmanKhan hue naraaz. Kiski baat hai sach aur kaun khel raha hai game, jaaniye aaj raat #WeekendKaVaar mein, 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/BVeKieGrWZ — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 12, 2020

09:58 PM: Salman said that Jasmin had played independently post Aly’s exit during the finale week and asks him why he has been advising her. Aly defends himself saying Jasmin’s mother fears the Naagin 4 actress appears to be negative which made him guide her.

09:53 PM: Salman takes a jibe at Jasmin for her schooling remark. Jasmin defends herself that she was irked with the mess in the house. However, she accepted her mistake and apologise.

09:47 PM: Salman tells that it was an important nomination task and Manu being the sanchalak had a lot of power. However, the superstar thinks that Manu has been over analysing things. He then teases everyone that it was an interesting week as he has stuff to discuss at the moment

09:41 PM: Salman quizzes Manu if he is confident about Arshi not leaving the house tonight. He then quizzes about the same to Vikas who explains his point that he made the statement as the contestants have landed themselves in trouble as they lost the game willingly and has a chance to get eliminated now. However, this sparks an argument between Manu and Vikas.

09: 36 PM: Salman then teases Arshi about her lips but she makes a statement about ‘zillat ke laddoo’. But her statement didn’t go down well with Salman who gives her an earful. However, Arshi defends herself about the same but the superstar is miffed with her

09:32 PM: Next point of discussion is Rubina’s game strategy how she confused everyone during the task especially with her eye contacts.

09:26 PM: Salman reviews the tasks and how Eijaz and Kashmera was performed in the task. This in turn sparks an argument between Rubina and Kashmera as the latter claimed she felt left out in the task.

09:11 PM: Salman reviews the title task and speaks about Manu’s popularity in the show. He then takes a jibe at Eijaz and Manu about discussing what Salman will be saying during Weekend Ka Vaar.

09:03 PM: Housemates are given the task to given animal titles to the new challengers in the house. Housemates name Manu Punjabi as ‘lambi race ka ghoda’, Rahul Mahajan as ‘isharaon pe naachne wala bandar’, Vikas as ‘zehleera saanp’, Rakhi as ‘junglee billi’, Arshi as ‘geedhad’ and Kashmera as ‘magarmach’

09:00 PM: The episode begins with Salman Khan discussing about who all have been nominated this week which are Arshi, Abhinav, Kashmira, Eijaz and Rahul. However, he reveals that no one is getting eliminated this week.

