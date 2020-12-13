Bigg Boss 14: December 13 Written Update: Contestants APPROVE of Rahul Vaidya's' return; Eliminations dropped

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is all about fun, games, conversations, and arguments. Read on to know what all happened on BB 14 on December 13, 2020.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be filled with fun, games, conversations, and of course arguments. will make the housemates play some fun-filled games including the 'galat fehmi ka gubara' and bring out their real faces. On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya will enter the BB 14 house, after facing firey questions from Salman Khan. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all that is happening in the Bigg Boss house on December 13, 2020.

9:00 PM: The episode begins with Salman welcoming the viewers, and meets the housemates. Salman pokes fun at Rakhi, as she has spent the least amount of time in the BB 14 house. He asks Rakhi to predict the future of other contestants in the show. Rakhi in her own style pulls each and every contestant's leg. Rakhi feels that Aly and Jasmin's love for each other is evident from their eyes. As she comes to Rubina and Abhinav she uses the title 'Patni, Patni Aur Woh,' leaving Salman in splits. Then, Salman introduces the most famous galat fehmi ki gubaare game.

9: 15 PM: Eijaz starts the game and targets Vikas. He also targets Aly for questioning his 'touch issue' and the two get into a heated argument. Aly talks about their previous bond and taunts him for backbiting others in recent times. Next, Kashmera attacks Vikas and calls their bond 'strange.' Manu taunts Rubina asking her to take time to know him. He goes on to taunt Vikas and Jasmin. Arshi also targets 'mastermind' Vikas and Rubina for trying to prove her right always. Rahul ditches the normal way and does not target anyone. Nikki targets Jasmin and Rakhi. Aly takes revenge on Eijaz and Manu. Jasmin also targets Eijaz for taunting that she does not have 'strength' and is favored by the makers. Vikas goes on to target his enemy Arshi, and himself also. Rubina and Abhinav target Eijaz, for his superiority complex in the game. Rakhi attacks Arshi for torturing her Vikas bhai. She also pokes fun at Rahu, Rubina, and Abhinav. After the game gets over, Salman connects to the caller of the week, who wishes to talk to Eijaz. The caller asks why he was trying to prove Rubina dumb in the captaincy task, despite his collaboration with Manu. Eijaz clarifies that he wants the top four to be active. The caller also highlights how Eija flipped his game completely after the challengers' entry. Salman asks Rubina what she was thinking when Eijaz was trying to motivate her. She points out how Eijaz turned from being independent to forming an alliance and declaring to play on the front foot.

9: 30 PM: Jasmin questions Eijaz about his 'favouritism' comment and the two get into an ugly spat. Jasmin loses her cool for Eijaz not recognizing her hard work. Abhinav and Rubina also express their views on the same. Eijaz talks about Rahul Vaidya, how he quit the show. He invites Rahul on the stage and asks him to clarify his stance on being homesick. Salman scolds Rahul for disappointing his fans and calls for the katgahara. Salman then starts his firey questions on Rahul. He asks Rahul if he left because he could not win against two be TV stars, Rubina and Jasmin. However, Rahul disagrees saying that he did not fake his homesickness, and he did not fear anyone's fan base. Salman reprimands Rahul for going against the contract and asks him if he wants to re-enter the BB 14 house. Rahul gives a nod to him. Salman slams Rahul for 'running away' from the house and says that he has been proved mentally weak. The host also asks Rahul about his preparation since now there are new players, and the singer clarifies that only he can affect himself. After the discussion, Salman asks the housemates about Rahul's return. Salman reveals that the contestants have to take the decision to allow Rahul to be back in the BB 14 house or not.

9: 45 PM: Salman asks the contestants to share the decisions about Rahul's return or not. Rubina says that Rahul deserves to be there. Vikas and Rahul Mahajan also go on to say a yes. Abhinav, Arshi, Nikki, Manu also wish to see Rahul in the house. However, Kashmera feels Rahul has disrespected the game and thus does not want him in the house. Eijaz, Jasmin, Rakhi, Aly also give their approval. Except for Kashmera, all other inmates wish to see Rahul in the BB 14 house. Rahul leaves the stage, and the final decision is left on Bigg Boss.

10: 00 PM: Salman then again introduces again game, where Vikas and Arshi have to wear a bomb. The housemates have to reveal who they want to see out of the game, and why. Eijaz targets Vikas saying he does not understand Vikas's personality. Kashmera and Manu also attack Vikas. Rahul and Nikki target Arshi for poking Vikas continuously. Aly targets Vikas. Jasmin makes fun of herself as she targets Eijaz, but then understands the task and targets Vikas. Rubina, Abhinav, Rakhi attack Arshi. There is a tie as five housemates target Arshi and five attack Vikas. Then, Salman asks Rubina to go into the shower zone. When Salman asks if Rubina is boring, Manu and Arshi feel she is boring. After several questions, Rubina comes out, and Rakhi takes her position.

10: 15 PM: As the colour powder falls on Rakhi, she shouts and yells, leaving everyone in splits. Rakhi's antics lights up the atmosphere of the house, and they can't stop laughing. Next, Rahul Mahajan takes the seat, and the inmates join hands to trouble Rahul. After the task is over, Salman pokes fun at Abhinav for his affair. Salman then gives Rubina, Rahul, and Rakhi a hair hamper. Post the fun, Salman talks about the nominations and eliminations. Salman leaves everyone in shock as he reveals that Kashmera has been evicted. Kashmera gets emotional and expresses her gratitude towards her friends Eijaz, Arshi, and others. However, Salman then breaks the ice and reveal that Kashmera has been saved, and instead of her, Abhinav is leaving the house. Salman's revelation of Abhinav's eviction, leaving Jasmin crying and Rubina is in shock. However, Salman tells the viewers and is only testing Rubina and Abhinav.

10: 30 PM: Rubina and Abhinav share an emotional moment. Salman then breaks the ice and spreads happiness saying that Abhinav has not been evicted. Salman pokes fun at Jasmin and Rubina for shedding tears. The housemates cheer up as no eliminations take place and everyone dances in merriment. Vikas and Arshi get into an argument, as the latter tries to poke him. Vikas expresses his disappointment regarding Arshi with Aly. He says that he is upset why Arshi was not reprimanded by Bigg Boss for irritating him. Vikas declares that if rules don't matter he will not speak in English. Arshi and Vikas yet again get into a war of words. Jasmin and Vikas then talk about their differences. As Vikas continues to speak in English, and Bigg Boss announces that only Hindi will be used in the house. Manu asks Rakhi to try to explain things to Vikas and Arshi and bury the hatchet between them. Vikas tells Manu that he respects the show, but he is being tortured by Arshi.

10: 45PM: Rakhi and Arshi have a conversation about Nikki's behaviour. Jasmin reveals that she is very unhappy with the captain. Aly, Arshi, and Abhinav support her. Aly calls Manu the worst captain. Jasmin also points out how Eijaz's attitude towards cleanliness has changed now.

