Bigg Boss 14: December 16 Written Update: Kasherma, Rakhi and Arshi turn AGAINST Nikki as they get into a spat

Bigg Boss 14 contestants get pitted against each other during the captaincy task, resulting into several fights. Read on to know what all happened on BB 14 on December 16, 2020.

After the nominations task, Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task, 'BB Duck Park.' The first round of the task happens with Kashmera Shah, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Rakhi Sawant battling against each other. Kashmera, Rakhi, and Arshi join hands to play against Nikk, resulting in ugly fights and aggression. Ultimately, Rakhi becomes the winner of the first round. So, without further ado, here's what all has happened in the Bigg Boss house on December 16, 2020.

10:30 PM: The episode begins with Bigg Boss announcing the captaincy task 'BB Duck Park.' The task has three batches with four contestants disguised as ducks. When the Quack Quack buzzer rings one of the remaining housemates will become the feeder of ducks. The contestant who manages to collect the most amount of food will be declared the winner. As soon as the task is announced Abhinav, Aly, and Jasmin start strategizing. As Abhinav asks Arshi to help him, she flirts with him. Arshi tells Eijaz that she will not let Manu be the captain. The first batch has Kashmera, Rakhi, Arshi, and Nikki as the ducks, while Rubina becomes the snachalak for the round. Abhinav asks others to let him be the fodder as he is not close to anyone from the batch. Arshi and Manu get into a spat, as the latter calls her 'chichoree.' Nikki requests Jasmin to help her, and she will return the favour in the next rounds. The four beauties prep up as they wear the duck costumes. Rakhi, Kashmera, and Arshi gang up against Nikki and decide to block her during the task. Arshi mocks Rubina calling her 'boring auraat.' Manu and Rakhi poke fun at each other as the former taunts her for her high pitch and loud voice.

10: 45 PM: Manu advises Nikki to try to create a misunderstanding between the trio. The buzzer rings, and within moments, Kashmera and Arshi target Nikki. Kashmera and Nikki get violent as they push each other. Rubina intervenes and stops Kashmera from attacking Nikki. Nikki continues to ruin Kashmera's duck costume, and the latter gets hold of Nikki. Sanchalak Rubina bashes Kashmera for cornering Nikki, and the two get into an argument. Kashmera calls Rubina unfair, and Arshi interferes backing Kashmera. Nikki and Kashmera's fight gets ugly as they get physically aggressive. Arshi and Rubina get into a war of words, while Rakhi continues to entertain others with her antics. As the task turns ugly, Bigg Boss intervenes and stops the round. Kashmera accuses Nikki of hitting her on her stomach. Arshi calls Rubina 'gandi auraat' and the latter gets irked. Bigg Boss informs the four contestants that they have to wear the duck costumes during the task, and the task resumes. Nikki calls Kasmhera 'pagal' and they get into a spat. As Kashmera yet again attacks Nikki, she removes her duck costume and hits back. Their fights intensify as Nikki pulls Kashmera down.

11:00 PM: Nikki accuses Kashmera of biting her hand, and she clarifies that she put her hand in her mouth. Nikki calls Kashmera psycho. Abhinav, Rahul Mahajan, and Aly taunt the four ladies for ruining a good task with their performance. Arshi apologizes to Rubina or using foul language. As the four ladies put their food in a box, Kashmera has the most amount of food. However, Rubina announces Rakhi as the winner of the round for playing according to the rules. After the task, Manu and Jasmin advise Rakhi to not use bad words against each other as far as possible. Nikki is upset with Rakhi's abuses against her and expresses her disappointment. Eijaz points out discrepancies in Rubina's sanchalan. Arshi and Rubina get into a spat again, and the former asks Abhinav to intervene, but he refuses. Kashmera, Rakhi, and others talk about Nikki's behavior in the task. Kashmera calls Manu 'Jaan Part 2' due to his bond with Nikki. Manu gets hurt by Kashmera's attitude and expresses her sadness with Abhinav and Rubina. Rakhi approaches Nikki for using bad words for her, but she does not pay heed. Nikki questions Eijaz about his bond with Kashmera and Arshi. Eijaz and Nikki get into an argument, and Manu tries to convince the two.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Sanu feels the show has become a resort post Rahul Vaidya's return; Kamya backs the singer

11: 15 PM: Kashmera, Eijaz, Arshi, and Rakhi talk about captaincy and immunity. Eijaz talks about Aly's team. Arshi, Rakhi, and Kashmera feel Rubina will play aggressively only till Abhinav is in the game, but Eijaz has a different opinion. Jasmin and Arshi get into a debate regarding Nikki and Rakhi's misunderstanding. Rahul asks Aly who he nominated, and he takes Eijaz and Arshi. Rahul calls Eijaz a flipper. Aly mimicks Eijaz's reaction during the WKV elimination masti done by Salman. Late in the night, Rakhi talks to Aly, Kashmera about Manu and Nikki's growing closeness. Rakhi's funny talks leave inmates in splits. Rakhi also imitates Nikki's walking style and Aly goes ROFL. The next morning housemates wake up to a peppy song. While drinking tea, Rakhi asks Nikki if she requested Bigg Boss to allow her to fight with her, but Nikki ignores Rakhi's questions. Rakhi then calls Nikki 'sadeli' and they get into a spat. Nikki calls Rakhi 'ghatiya auraat.' Rubina tells Rakhi to mind her tongue.

11: 30 PM: Rakhi targets Nikki's look and calls her face ugly. Rakhi also taunts Nikki for trying to break her bond with Rahul Mahajan, and she also mimics her. Nikki tells Rubina that Rakhi is torturing her with foul language. Rahul Mahajan asks Rakhi about her tiff with Nikki, and Rakhi clears her stance. As Mahajan tells Rakhi to control her words, Arshi mocks him. Later, Aly tells Jasmin that they should be friends outside the BB 14 house as he is not liking her company. Aly seems annoyed with Jasmin siding Nikki. Rahul Vaidya tells Jasmina and Aly to not fight among each other for others. Kashmera and Arshi tease Nikki with Manu, and Rakhi also joins in. Rakhi taunts Nikki for her dressing sense and being kamchor. Rubina discusses with Aly the captaincy task, and the plan to help each other.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2020: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; Top 5 shows that made a grand entry on television

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×