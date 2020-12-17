Bigg Boss 14: December 17 Written Update: Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya lock horns; Rakhi, Arshi tease Nikki & Manu

The 'BB Duck Park' task continues tonight as contestants battle it out to be the new captain. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on December 17, 2020.

In tonights' episode of Bigg Boss 14, the captaincy task, 'BB Duck Park' continues with. While the first round was won by Rakhi Sawant, the remaining contestants will fight against each other in two batches. During the task Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated altercation, as the latter threatens to expose the former's true ugly face. On the other hand, Rakhi expresses her disappointment with Rahul Mahajan for breaking their 12-year-old friendship and accuses Nikki Tamboli of stealing her friend. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss house on December 17, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with the captaincy task resuming with round two. Manu, Eijaz, Aly, and Abhinav turn into ducks for the round, while Rakhi becomes the sanchalak (moderator). Rahul Vaidya and Rahul Mahajan become the feeder for the ducks. Kashmera advises Rakhi and Arshi to play together, as the contestant who wins the rounds will compete with her the actual captaincy task. Kashmera and Arshi ask Rakhi to support Eijaz and Aly as they will help her in the future. Rakhi asks the four men to play fairly, as Jasmin and Rubina poke fun at Rakhi and her gang for changing their strategies according to convenience. As Arshi gets into the duck park, Rubina makes a comment that there are 'five ducks' in the park, leaving Arshi agitated. Arshi threatens Rubina to mind her tongue and not body shame her. Nikki and Abhinav hit back at Arshi. Arshi gives Rubina for controlling her words, or else she will slap her. Rubina, Rahul, Nikki, and Abhinav feel Arshi is intentionally picking fights. As Rahul asks Eijaz to not poke his nose, and mind his own business, the two get into a heated war of words. Rahul slams Eijaz for suppressing the women of the house. The two hurl waves of abuse at each other. Rahul taunts Eijaz for playing the victim card, and the latter loses his calm. As Eijaz and Rahul fight, Aly laughs it off. Eijaz bashes Rahul for quitting the show, and the latter promises to expose his dirty reality.

10: 45 PM: Eijaz and Rahul's spat gets nasty, as they call each other names. As they fight, Rakhi and Arshi enjoy the drama. Rahul and Eijaz's spat ends on an ugly note. The 'Quack Quack' buzzer rings and the men start picking fodder from the ground. Aly, Abhinav, Eijaz, and Manu play the task peacefully and smoothly, the other housemates to fight with each other. The buzzer rings and the task ends, and the men put their collected fodder into individual boxes. Rakhi and Rahul Vaidya start counting the food items in each contender's box. Aly wins the round, and Jasmin pecks a kiss on his cheeks. Eijaz, Manu, and Aly discuss the round; Arshi, Kashmera, and Rakhi feel that the round was boring. Rubina asks Jasmin and Rahul Vaidya to save Abhinav and give him immunity. Manu and Nikki talk about their bond, and how housemates are making fun of them. As Manu and Nikki have a conversation, Rakhi intervenes and teases them.

11: 00 PM: The third round is announced, Rubina, Rahul Mahajan, and Jasmin turn into ducks, while Eijaz is sanchalak (moderator). Rahul Vaidya is not part of the task because of his back pain. As Abhinav wants to be the feeder, Kashmera opposes him. As the trio relax, the 'Quack Quack' buzzer rings suddenly. Eijaz gets into an argument with Aly and Abhinav. Arshi becomes the feeder and asks the ducks to dance for the fodder. Rahul Vaidya enters the round, and Bigg Boss reprimands him. Ejaz and Rahul again get into a spat. On the other hand, Arshi and Rubina get into an argument. Rahul Mahajan and Rubina entertain everyone with their antics. Eijaz disqualifies Rahul and Rubina and declares Jasmin as the winner. So, Jasmin, Aly, and Rakhi become the final competitors for the captaincy. Nikki talks to Jasmin revealing that she is annoyed and is planning to quit the show. Kashmera and Rahul Vaidya talk about Rubina not performing the tasks and being very boring. Kashmera reveals that Manu is sweet to Rubina as he feels she will win the show.

11: 15 PM: As Nikki and Manu have a heart to heart talk, Rakhi and Arshi tease them. Rakhi shows her crazy side, and sings a romantic song funnily, leaving Arshi in splits. Nikki is annoyed with Rakhi, while others enjoy it. Arshi asks Nikki why she is upset, she denies it, and they lock horns. The next morning, housemates wake up to 'Tune Maari Entryiaan.' Arshi asks Rakhi why her 12-year-old friend Rahul Mahajan is sitting with the opposite. Nikki tells Manu that she does not have any bond with Eijaz, it is just that they know each other. Rahul Mahajan tells Kashmera and Rakhi that he feels they are poking Nikki. But they clarify their stance. Rahul Vaidya asks Jasmin why Rubina did not want to become the captain, and they discuss her strategies. Manu interferes in the conversation and reveals that she is playing safe. Rahul Vaidya feels Rubina's real game will begin when Abhinav will get eliminated. Nikki helps Rahula Mahajan and Rakhi feels jealous. Arshi asks Nikki to complete her dishwashing duty with Kashmera, and she refuses it. But later goes on to clean the dishes, but washes only three utensils, leaving Kashmera irked.

11: 30 PM: Aly, Arshi, Rakhi, and Kashmera gets irked as Nikki refuses to do her duty. Rakhi taunts Nikki for denying work and only dressing up, and calls her 'kaam chor.' Nikki pulls Rakhi's leg for her friendship with Rahul Mahajan. Rakhi accuses Nikki of stealing Rahul Mahajan from her, and Nikki calls Rakhi insecure. Rakhi gets into a tiff with Rahul, as she gets hurt. Kashmera tells explains to Rahul Mahajan where he went wrong. Manu and Rahul Vaidya get into the conversation. Rahul Mahajan clarifies that he knows Rakhi and Manu for a long time, but he has his own freedom. The housemates get into a fun-loving conversation over Rakhi and Rahul's tiff. Later, Arshi and Aly peck a cheek on each other's kiss, leaving Jasmin a little jealous. Jasmin and Aly get romantic, as he kisses her tummy. On the other hand, Rakhi prays to God for making her the captain. The final captaincy task has a Khatron Ke Khiladi twist, with snakes and mouses. Aly and Jasmin recall their KKK stint, while an afraid Rakhi refuses. But later it is revealed that it was a prank played by Rahul Vaidya and other housemates, and Rakhi is relieved.

11: 45 PM: Later, the task proper is revealed in the garden area, having multiple jails and keys. Nikki is reminded that it is the same task Sidharth Shukl and Asim Riaz performed in Bigg Boss 13. The episode ends with a glimpse of the task to be held tomorrow between Aly, Jasmin, and Rakhi for becoming the captain of the house.

