Bigg Boss 14: December 18 Written Update: Aly Goni becomes the captain; Manu, Nikki get into a spat with Rakhi

Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, and Aly Goni battle it out to become the new captain. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on December 18, 2020.

Tonight the Bigg Boss 14 house gets its new captain. Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, and Aly Goni fight against each other in the ultimate captaincy task. Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli get into an ugly spat with Rakhi Sawant as she questions their friendship. Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya lock horns again, and their fight gets ugly with the two abusing and pushing each other. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 18, 2020.r 18,

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with Aly and Rahul discussing the final captaincy task. Aly asks Manu to play for him the task as a partner, and he agrees. According to the task, Aly, Jasmin, and Rakhi will get locked in jails, and the other housemates will help them to reach the keys. The housemates will have to battle to reach the red box and earn the keys to help their favorite from Aly, Jasmin, and Rakhi. Abhinav becomes the sanchalak of the captaincy task. Eijaz, Rahul Mahajan decide to help Rakhi. Nikki decided to back Jasmin, and they plan to get sanchalak on their side. As Eijaz refused to help Aly, he gets hurt. The buzzer rings and the task begins. Nikki reaches the red box first, but Manu and Arshi disagree with Abhinav's decision. Nikki opens Aly's lock and calls him a good captain. Manu and Aly get into an argument, as the former lied about his leg injury to not support Aly. However, Manu denies the allegations.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya feels Kashmera's plan against Nikki is 'ghatiya'; SLAMS her for calling Manu 'Jaan Part 2'

10: 45 PM: Amid Aly and Manu's debate, the buzzer rings and Kashmera reaches the red box first. Kashmera opens Rakhi's box, as she feels Rakhi should get a chance. Manu tries to clear his misunderstanding with Aly. Rahul reaches the rex box first in the third round and frees Aly. Nikki gets in the red box first, and she once again frees Aly. However, Arshi and Eijaz slam Abhinav for being biased. In the fifth round, Rahul gets in the red box, and once again opens Aly lock and frees him from jail. Jasmin and Rahul Vaidya cheer as Aly wins the captaincy task. Manu tells Rahul how his misunderstanding with Aly erupted and Rahul blames Eijaz for it. Rahul and Eijaz get into a spat as the former asks him to 'shut up.' Their fight gets ugly as they get aggressive. Eijaz and Rahul hurl abuses each other and push each other. Aly, Manu, and Abhinav intervene to stop Eijaz and Rahul's brawl. Aly once again tries to clear the confusion between him and Aly. The housemates get into a war of words about their priorities.

11: 00 PM: The tiff ends, and Aly blames Kashmera for talking behind the back. Rahul Mahajan and Eijaz get chatty as the latter expresses his disappointment for using cuss words during his fight with Rahul Vaidya. Manu joins them, and the discussion regarding the task continues. Late in the night, Abhinav and Jasmin get into a conversation about Aly and Jasmin's game plan. The next morning, Rubina tells Aly that she sided Nikki before as she felt she was bullied by others. On the other hand, Kashmera tells Eijaz that she is on Manu's target because of Nikki. Eijaz tells Kashmera that their conversations should not reach Rahul Vaidya, as he can never be friends with him. Manu, Rahul Mahajan, and Nikki talk about Arshi's loud behavior and attitude. Later in the night, Arshi and Manu get into a conversation about his friendship with Nikki. The next morning, housemates wake up to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani.' Nikki slams Manu for not standing up for her when Rakhi was abusing her. Manu apologizes and promises to side with her henceforth. Arshi and Rakhi mock Nikki and say she deserved the abuses. Manu blames Arshi for trying to create differences between them. Rakhi taunts Nikki, and the two get into a nasty spat. Nikki warns Manu to not talk to Rakhi after her ugly words for them.

11: 15 PM: Manu tells Abhinav, Rubina, and other housemates how Arshi is manipulating Rakhi. Despite Manu being highly irritated with Rakhi's behaviour she continues to mock Nikki and Manu. Manu swears to not keep any association with Rakhi and Arshi. Nikki gets emotional as she recalls Rakhi's abuses. Rakhi blames Manu for brainwashing others, and Manu loses his cool. Nikki also backs Manu in his spat with Rakhi and bashes her for her statements. As Manu and Nikki get into a spat with Rakhi, the other housemates witness the drama. Rubina feels everything has turned 'ganda and ghatiya.' The housemates continue to talk about Manu, Nikki, and Rakhi's fight.

11: 30 PM: Arshi asks Manu why he is upset, and when he reveals the reason, she requests him to get normal. Arshi and Rakhi mock Rubina but feel Jasmin is good as she is straightforward. As Rubina reads a letter by Bigg Boss, Arshi mimics her, and Rubina gets upset. A promo night dance-off task is announced. The dance-off will take place in four rounds, but the catch is that one leg of the two partners will be tied to each other. The duo will have to dance on the tiles. The jodis are Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi, Nikki and Manu, and Nikki and Manu. Rubina and Rahul Vaidya become the sanchalaks. Abhinav tells Rubina to not get affected by Arshi's taunts and behaviour. The song plays as the task begins. The three jodis show off their flaunting skills. Rahul Mahajan impresses Rubina with his 'quirky version' of belly dancing. Manu and Nikki are out of the game after the third round.

11: 45 PM: Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi Sawant become the winner of the special task, and they get the best couple award. Jasmin tries to explain to Rubina where she went wrong in her spat with Arshi. Abhinav interferes as Jasmin blames Rubina for creating a ruckus. Nikki gets irked with Manu as he talks to their enemies.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2020: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; Top 5 shows that made a grand entry on television

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×