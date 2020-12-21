Bigg Boss 14: December 21 Written Update: Eijaz, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav get nominated; Manu EXITS the house

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, housemates nominate each other for elimination. Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin get into a war of words with Rubina Dilaik. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on December 21, 2020.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 is all about arguments and debates. Bigg Boss announces the nominations task, and each housemate nominates two others, citing valid reasons. This results in a heated altercation between Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, and Aly Goni creating chaos in the house. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 21, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with to peppy Bollywood song. The new captain Rubina distributes duties among the housemates. Eijaz and Rubina get into a heated discussion over lawn duty, and Aly pokes fun. Rakhi and Rahul Mahajan talk about the former's husband not coming back. Rahul Vaidya tells Nikki that her girlfriend (Disha Parmar) has asked him to avoid her as they talk about their bond. Manu falls sick, and Rakhi prays for his speedy recovery to God. Jasmin and Aly get into a mushy conversation about their feelings and camaraderie. Aly tells that he wishes to spend his life with his best friend, Jasmin. Later in the evening, Bigg Boss announces the nominations task.

10: 45 PM: Rubina gets a special power to nominate one contestant and will directly go in the danger zone. Rubina nominates Eijaz, taunting him for not putting all his efforts in the past few weeks. Since Eijaz is directly nominated, no other contestant can nominate him. Rahul Vaidya nominates Abhinav for being boring and uninteresting. He also nominates Rubina as he calls her authoritative and rude. Jasmin nominates Rahul Mahajan for not participating willingly. She also targets Manu, as she finds him lost in the game. Abhinav nominates Arshi for crossing her lines. He also targets Rahul Vaidya as he seems lost. Aly nominates Manu and agrees to Jasmin's views of him being lost. He also nominates Rahul Mahajan for disregarding his friendship with Rakhi. Manu nominates Rakhi citing her to be weaker than him. He also targets Jasmin as he feels she should go home. Eijaz targets Rahul Vaidya for irritating him. He also takes revenge on Rubina.

11: 00 PM: Arshi nominates Abhinav for targetting her due to Vikas and calls him 'bewakoof.' She also nominates Rahul Mahajan for not putting in efforts. Rubina clarifies with Arshi that Abhinav has come on the show on his popularity. Rakhi hits back at Manu for calling her weak and also nominates Rahul Mahajan for betraying her friendship. Nikki nominates Abhinav as she feels she was more deserving in the shark attack task. She also targes Arshi for creating a mess in the house, and growing close to her friend Rahul Vaidya. Rahul Mahajan nominates Jasmin and taunts her for calling him weak. He also nominates Manu for not talking to him much now. The nominated contestants are Eijaz, Rahul Mahajan, Manu, and Abhinav.

11: 15 PM: Manu and Nikki talk about the nominations, and he is upset with others thinking that he is lost. Rubina talks to Rahul Vaidya for calling her rude and authoritative. Rahul Vaidya calls the other housemates to listen to Rubina's clarification. Rubina clears her stance on Rahul's allegations of her being authoritative and rude. Rahul and Rubina get into a debate. Rahul calls Rubina controlling, and does not want to correct her. Rubina clarifies that she does not want to change for others. Eijaz and Jasmin second Rahul's claims against Rubina. As Rahul asks Rubina if she is authoritative over Abhinav, she denies it. Rubina ends the conversation on an abrupt note, but later they discuss the same. Their argument gets ugly as they disagree with each other's views. As Eijaz tries to interfere, Rubina shuts her up. Abhinav intervenes and tells Rahul Vaidya that like him, even Rubina has opinions about his personality. Rubina feels Jasmin repeats and parrots Rahul's claims. However, Jasmin denies being influenced by Rahul Vaidya.

11: 30 PM: Aly also jumps in the conversation as he defends Rahul and Jasmin. Amidst Rubina, Aly, Jasmin, and Rahul's arguments, Rakhi pokes fun. As Rubina calls Rahul a sidekick, he gets irked and hits back at her. Jasmin and Rubina get into a war of words as they do personal attacks. Rahul Vaidya vents out his anger against Abhinav and Rubina in front of Nikki, Eijaz, and others. Abhinav overhears Rahul's taunts against him and gets into an altercation with him. Rahul and Abhinav call each other 'nalla' as they talk about their profession and journey into the house. Later, Abhinav tells Rubina that she should talk her heart out in front of Jasmin and sort things out, but she refuses. Late in the night, Arshi tells Manu and Eijaz that they should play the divide and rule policy with Jasmin and Rubina for their benefit.

11: 45 PM: The next morning talks to Rubina about her bond with Aly and Jasmin. Abhinav talks to Nikki about her nominating him over her enemies. Nikki shares that she nominated Abhinav because she finds him strong physically. Aly and Arshi mock Nikki for again getting chatty with Rubina and Abhinav. Manu gets in a fun-loving conversation with Rahul Mahajan, as he taunts him for being upset for getting nominated. The alarm rings as Rahul Mahajan, Arshi, and Eijaz sleep. Housemates ask Rubina to give Arshi a punishment for not following the rules. Jasmin expresses that she is tired of the constant chaos in the house. Rakhi asks Aly what would he do if Jasmin's parents refuse their relationship, and the actress tells that her parents will agree. Aly hugs Jasmin as she gets emotional, and Rakhi adores their bond.

12: 00 PM: Manu tells Arshi that Nikki is the only girl playing in the house. Rahul Vaidya and Nikki talk about their journey and bonds with others. Rakhi also feels Nikk is really playing the game, unlike others. Rahul Vaidya, Aly, Jasmin, and Rakhi talk about Vikas Gupta's stint. Bigg Boss informs housemates that Manu needs medical attention and needs to be out of the house for the same. Bigg Boss also withdraws his name from the nominations. Arshi and Eijaz get emotional as Manu falls sick. Aly feels that whoever is close to Eijaz, ultimately leaves the house.

