Bigg Boss 14: December 22 Written Update: Vikas Gupta, Sonali Phogat enter the house; Eijaz, Jasmin lock horns

Vikas Gupta re-enters the Bigg Boss 14 house, while Sonali Phogat is introduced as a new wild card contestant. The housemates battle against each other in the new captaincy task. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on December 22, 2020.

Bigg Boss 14 house witnesses some unexpected changes tonight. Vikas Gupta makes a grand comeback, leaving Arshi Khan shocked. Bigg Boss welcomes new wild card contestant, politician Sonali Phogat. The new captaincy task is announced, and contestants battle it out to be the captain. Amidst this, Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin get into a war of words. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 22, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with Vikas Gupta seated in the confession room, as Bigg Boss welcomes him back. Vikas makes a grand entry, leaving Abhinav, Rakhi, Jasmin, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina elated. Arshi is shocked by Vikas's return. As Vikas talks to Rakhi, Arshi asks Vikas if he needs tea, but he refuses. Vikas thanks Jasmin for trying to stand by him. Vikas reveals to the housemates that his mother is currently in Goa having fun. Vikas tells that Disha Parmar has sent a special gift for him but will give it to him when the time is right. Arshi asks Aly and Eijaz to stick by her side, despite Vikas' return. Vikas tells Abhinav that no one stands for him because he does not stand for himself. Jasmin clarifies that Vikas has never snatched her work and squashed rumours. Vikas talks to Abhinav about Eijaz's fake allegations against him for influencing a girl to file a fake molestation case. Nikki tells Jasmin that someone told Rakhi that she should not have apologized to Nikki. She also reveals that she has very high expectations with Aly. Later, Nikki tells Rakhi that Jasmin and Aly are only best friends. But, Rakhi tells Nikki that Jasmin has confessed her feelings for Aly in front of her. Nikki admits that she 'really likes' Aly, but has no problem with Jasmin and her bond.

10: 45 PM: Arshi tries to talk to Vikas about their spat, but he refuses to listen to her. Rakhi reveals to Aly that Nikki has confessed that she likes him. However, Aly clarifies that he only has feelings for Jasmin. Eijaz and Nikki suddenly get into a spat over a blanket, and she calls him 'frustrated.' Nikki and Eijaz's rift continues, and Aly asks Arshi to support his friend Eijaz. As Eijaz and Nikki rant, Aly and Rahul Vaidya enjoy the drama. The next morning, housemates to 'Befikre's' title song. Rakhi tells Nikki that Aly is not interested in her, as he has only feelings for Jasmin. Arshi, Aly, and Jasmin talk about Rubina becoming the captain without any hard work. Arshi declares that she will do anything to ruin Rubina's captaincy, and Arshi and Rahul Vaidya push her. The alarm rings, as Aly and Rahul Vaidya, tell Rubina that Arshi is having a backache. Then, Arshi and Nikki talk about the latter's spat with Eijaz. Arshi advises Nikki to sort her differences with Eijaz and she agrees. Arshi and Vikas talk about bedroom duty, and Rubina asks Arshi to clean her own bed.

11: 00 PM: Suddenly, the music starts in the house, leaving contestants surprised. Sonali Phogat, a new wild card, makes an entry. She receives a warm welcome from the housemates. Bigg Boss welcomes Sonali as the new member. Jasmin asks Sonali to not get nervous, and she gets into a conversation with everyone. Later, Arshi tells Rubina that Vikas is sleeping in the washroom, and she is the worst captain. Rubina and Rakhi go on to check on Vikas, and he shares that he is taking bath. Aly and Abhinav poke fun at Vikas. Bigg Boss announces the captaincy task, 'hot air balloon.' Rahul Vaidya asks Aly, Jasmin, and Nikki to support him as he wants to be the captain. They discuss their strategies. Aly reveals to Abhinav that he is backing Rahul Vaidya, but he disapproves. Abhinav asks Jasmin if she will play with him and Rubina, and she agrees. The first contestant to take the ride of the balloon is Jasmin, and she targets Eijaz. Jasmin and Eijaz get into a spat, but Arshi stops them. As Nikki steals Vikas' personal item for the task, he gets aggressive to snatch it away. Jasmin and Eijaz get into a conversation about their differences and decide to resolve it personally. Aly tries to take away Vikas' bag, and they get into a tiff.

11: 15 PM: The balloon takes off, and Jasmin reveals that there are Nikki, Rahul Mahajan, Eijaz Khan's sacks. Jasmin throws Eijaz's sack into the pool for not helping her in the previous captaincy task. Eijaz talks to Rahul Vaidya about their issues. The second contestant to take the balloon ride is Eijaz. Rahul Vaidya requests Eijaz to not get him out of the game. Vikas and Rubina plan against others for winning the captaincy task. The balloon takes off and Eijaz gets Rubina out of the captaincy race.

11: 30 PM: Abhinav tells Rubina that they have to break Aly, Jasmin, Rakhi, and Rahul's group. Rubina talks to Vikas about his game. Abhinav tells Rubina that he will put Rahul Vaidya's sack, but she asks him to put Aly's sack. The third one to get on the balloon is Abhinav. Vikas and Rahul Vaidya get into a verbal spat, as the latter does not show trust in him. As Vikas tries to snatch away a sack from Nikki, she puts in all her strength. Amidst this, the balloon goes up, and Abhinav in a shocking move throws Aly out of the task.

