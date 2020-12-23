Bigg Boss 14: December 23 Written Update: Abhinav, Rubina lock horns with Aly; Arshi breaks down due to Vikas

The captaincy task continues in Bigg Boss 14 tonight. Arshi Khan has a breakdown as housemates pit her against friend-turned-foe Vikas Gupta. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on December 23, 2020.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, the fight for captaincy among housemates continue. Amidst this, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik get into a heated altercation with Aly Goni for supporting Rahul Vaidya over them. Nikki and Arshi lock horns. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 23, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with Jasmin and Abhinav talking about their priorities. Jasmin reveals that she is close to Rahul Vaidya and cannot ditch him. Rubina discusses with Abhinav why Aly is angry after he got him out of the captaincy race. Rakhi gets the power and takes on the balloon. Rahul Vaidya and Aly get into an argument over her support towards Abhinav. Nikki and Aly plead to Rakhi to get Abhinav out of the game. Rakhi gets confused with her decision as others try to influence her. Ultimately, she listens to Aly, Nikki, and Rahul Vaidya and gets Abhinav out of the captaincy race.

10: 45 PM: Abhinav gets into a spat with Aly as he goes against him in the captaincy task. Rubina and Abhinav target Aly for helping him always captaincy task, and he openly says that he will not support anyone when Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin are there. Nikki and Rahul Mahajan join hands to help each other. Abhinav is upset with Aly as he prioritized Rahul Vaidya, despite knowing that he dislikes them. Vikas, Arshi tell Rakhi that she should have eliminated Nikki or Sonali instead of Abhinav. Jasmin and Abhinav get chatty about Aly's decision. Rahul Vaidya mocks Rubina as she talks sweetly to Arshi. The task ends for the day, but Rubina, Rakhi, and Abhinav discuss strategies. Arshi asks Rahul Vaidya not to trust Nikki. Jasmin and Abhinav discuss his dislike for Rahul Vaidya. Jasmin goes on to reveal that she does not like Rubina now. Nikki, Rahul Mahajan, Rubina plan the tasks strategies. Nikki and Rahul Vaidya talk about their bond and trust for each other.

11: 00 PM: The next morning, the contestants wake up grooving to 'Mujhko bhi to lift kara dey.' Nikki tells Rakhi and Abhinav that she does not like Arshi. Rahul Vaidya, Aly, and Arshi discuss their plans of action for the task. Vikas is confused why contestants are not trying to be the captain and are only helping others. Aly and Eijaz tell Rakhi that there are rumours that she is playing like a 'double dholki.' Rakhi seems upset with the allegations against her and expresses her anger. She gets into a tiff with Arshi. Rahul Vaidya requests Rahul Mahajan, Sonali, and Arshi to not throw his sack out and get him out of the game. Bigg Boss introduces a twist as the person who takes over the ballon will have to throw two contestants out of the game. Arshi and Nikki get into a spat, as the former calls her 'nikaami and wahiyaat aurat.' The housemates continue discussing strategies for the task.

11: 15 PM: The task resumes and Vikas takes over the balloon. As Sonali ji tries to sacrifice Nikki's sack, Nikki and Rahul Mahajan get into a tiff with her. Rahul gets miffed with Arshi, Nikki, and Rakhi's differences. Vikas eliminates Nikki and Rahul Mahajan from the captaincy task. Abhinav asks Vikas why he did not evict Arshi, and he clears his stance. Nikki is hurt by Rahul Vaidya going against her. Nikki is the next one to take on the balloon.

11: 30 PM: Aly snatches a sack from Vikas' hand, despite being out of the game. Bigg Boss reprimands Aly or going against the rules, and declares Jasmin out of the game as Aly was helping her. Now, Nikki only has to evict one. Arshi and Vikas fight as they snatch the latter's bag. The two get personal and taunt each other for their previous ugly fight. Abhinav tries to influence Nikki to go against Rahul Vaidya as he is using her. Arshi and Vikas continue to fight. Arshi gets emotional and ultimately gives up against Vikas. Arshi breaks down as they pit her against Vikas. Rahul Vaidya and Aly ask Arshi to play for herself. Nikki throws Arshi out of the captaincy race, as she wants to see Rahul Vaidya as the new captain. Rahul Vaidya, Nikki, and Arshi get into an argument.

