Bigg Boss 14: December 26 Written Update: Furious Salman Khan schools Rahul Vaidya for quitting the show

The Bigg Boss house will be witnessing new dhamaka as the episode will be coming up with new twists. Amid this, host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Rahul Vaidya after he requests him not to call him a quitter.

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will mark the second last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 2020 and it is going to be a roller coaster ride for both the contestants and audience. The popular reality show will witness a dhamakedar radio show by Rubina Dilaik following which Rahul Vaidya will be seen expressing his disappointment about constant taunts about him leaving the show. However, this will leave host miffed and he will be seen schooling Rahul. Furthermore, the BB house will have special guests as Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Garvit Pareek will be entering the house to surprise the audience. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 26, 2020.

10:44 PM: Aly is asked to give a ring to someone he wants to have a relationship with and he gives it Rahul. On the other hand, Rubina calls Jasmin a weak contestant and gives her a dumbbell but this sparks an argument between them. Abhinav gives almonds to Eijaz for forgetting everyone’s gestures towards them. Eijaz gives scissors to Nikki and states that he wants to end all his ties with her.

10:35 PM: Haarsg Limbaachiya and Garvit Pareek enter the BB house to add on to the Christmas vibe. They are seen taking humorous jibes at the contestants, but soon they added a new spice to the game as they asked housemates to give tags to contestants which lead to further arguments in the house. While Vikas is of the opinion that Nikki needs to be a little sweet in his tone, Jasmin gives a mask to Rubina to highlight her dual personality.

10:17 PM: Rahul is quite upset with him being taunted for leaving the house. While Vikas asks him to calm down and give his best to the game, he also gives him a special gift which happens to be Rahul’s ladylove Disha Parmar’s dupatta.

10:07 PM: Rahul expresses his disappointment towards Salman for saying that the singer had quit the show. He requests Salman not to call him a quitter. However, the superstar refuses to accept the request. Instead, Salman schools Rahul from running from the pressure of the game. Although Rahul tries defending himself but in vain.

10:05 PM: Caller of week questions Abhinav Shukla about his statement about Rahul wherein he claimed that the singer is weak without Aly and he had left as YHM actor wasn’t in the show. Abhinav also stated he feels that Rahul is quite connected with Aly and their games depend upon each other.

09:58 PM: Salman asks contestants to wake up and start playing for themselves in the game as they are losing the competitive spirit. As per the superstar, everyone in the house wants to be the kingmaker but they are escaping the efforts which are required to be a king.

09:45 PM: The next on Salman’s radar is Aly who is often criticized for breaking the rules in the house. He warned him about breaking the rules and told him how his behaviour affected Jasmin’s game. Rubina states that she had supported Arshi’s stand to make Vikas win in the task as she did it to improve her image. On the other hand, Vikas feels that giving Arshi the credit of his win nullifies his effort during the task.

09:40 PM: Salman quizzes the housemates about why Rahul and Vikas were made the final choices for captaincy. He asks Nikki why she supported Rahul, to which the former stated that she wanted to keep her friendship with the Indian Idol Singer as she has been missing having bonds in the house.

09:30 PM: The first one to be discussed by Salman is Arshi Khan and he spoke about her tiff with Vikas and how she broke down after she was made the scapegoat during the captaincy task. This leads to an argument between Arshi and Aly. The superstar hails Nikki’s game post her re-entry. Salman then reveals where Rahul and Aly went wrong and stated that the two failed to convince people on hot air balloon in their favour.

09:20 PM: Salman Khan teases Vikas about his re-entry and takes a jibe at Rakhi’s stint wherein she had pretended to be possessed and leaves everyone in splits. The superstar then welcomes Sonali Phogat to the show. He then reviews everyone’s game throughout the week.

09:07 PM: Salman extends greetings for Christmas and New Year. Soon the show witnesses a radio show hosted by Rubina Dilaik who takes witty jibe at the challengers and housemates and makes them groove to her tunes which changes the atmosphere in the house. Amid this, Rubina highlights Aly and Jasmin’s chemistry and makes them dance to ‘Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana’,.

09:00 PM: Rahul Vaidya gets into a conversation with Abhinav Shukla to convince housemates to gang up against the challengers and show their unity. However, Jasmin is of the opinion that they cannot trust Eijaz as he had flipped after the entry of the challengers.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik calls Jasmin Bhasin a weak contestant; Gets into an ugly fight with her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×