Bigg Boss 14: December 28 Written Update: Vikas Gupta breaks down; Entire house nominated for eliminations

Bigg Boss 14's latest episode witnessed one of the biggest twists of the season. All of this happened because of a mistake committed by Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni during the process of nominations.

11.30 am: Aly Goni and Eijaz discuss Nikki Tamboli’s game.

12.30 pm: Vikas asks Arshi if she has taken his hair oil. He then bursts out when she replies in the affirmative. Their tiff continues as usual while the other housemates try to stop them. He even threatens to leave the show again. Vikas then asks Aly to remove his mike so that he could talk some personal stuff with him. Jasmin asks Arshi the reason behind taking Vikas’ oil but she denies the same.

Meanwhile, Vikas breaks down in front of Aly while Abhinav goes to Arshi and suggests she does not comment on his personal life or physical appearance.

12.45 pm: Abhinav tells Vikas Gupta that he has asked Arshi not to continue with her jokes. However, the latter further breaks down and talks about how tense he had been for some time. The rest of the housemates come and try to calm him down. Meanwhile, Jasmin advises Arshi that she should remain away from Vikas and so does Aly.

Vikas talks about his family to the rest of the housemates and asks them to call Arshi too so that he can confess something. However, a few of them stop him and remind him of the reason why he was in the show. He talks about the emotional stress he went through for a year and a half and the reason behind the same. He also talks about a guy he went out with earlier while revealing that the latter was also a part of the show.

1.45 pm: Rakhi gives some health advice to Rahul Vaidya. Their fun banter continues when she reveals about having done MBBS from Canada. Aly and Rahul ask her the full form of the same post which she goes and asks Abhinav, Rubina, and Vikas to help her.

5.45 pm: Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant discuss Nikki Tamboli’s antics.

6.00 pm: Jasmin sarcastically asks Arshi if she wants to make Vikas the winner of the show. She then tries explaining to her how she is giving him the chance to be the same.

11.15 pm: Rakhi and Arshi strategize against a few of the housemates. They plan to have a fake fight the next day and have a good laugh about the same.

11.30 pm: Rakhi has a discussion with Vikas about how Jasmin encouraged Arshi and the housemates against him.

8.00 am: The housemates wake up and dance to an energetic song as usual.

9.15 am: Rakhi Sawant says that everyone gets anxious inside the house. In the midst of all this, Arshi Khan passes a comment nearby Vikas. Both of them get into a war of words.

1.45 pm: Vikas Gupta and Nikki Tamboli indulge in a fun banter. She asks him for coffee but he denies the same.

2.45 pm: Rahul Vaidya asks Vikas the reason behind charging at someone closely during a fight. The latter says that he will take care of the same in the future. Post that, he is called to the medical room on Bigg Boss’ order.

3.30 pm: It’s time for the nominations post which the housemates enter the confession room one by one and do the same. Bigg Boss confronts Aly for discussing nominations with Nikki Tamboli. He goes and informs her about the same.

4.30 pm: Arshi, Rahul Mahajan, Jasmin, Sonali, and Rakhi are the nominated ones for the next week. However, there is a twist in between when Bigg Boss confronts Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni for discussing the nominations despite being asked not to do so. As a result of the same, the nomination procedure is called off and the entire household is nominated apart from captain Vikas Gupta. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss reprimands Nikki again for talking to Jasmin from inside the smoking room. Later on, a few of the housemates have a tiff about the nominations.

5.30 pm: Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav get into a fight regarding Jasmin’s nomination. Meanwhile, Sonali and Arshi also have a discussion about the same.

6.00 pm: Rakhi and Arshi’s banter continues while leaving the rest of the housemates in splits.

6.45 pm: Abhinav, Rubina, and Arshi discuss Eijaz Khan’s game. Meanwhile, Sonali tells Eijaz that she thought she would have a fight with him after having entered the show.

8.00 pm: The housemates are given the new luxury budget task. Rahul Vaidya wins the task and chooses Aly, Abhinav, Nikki, and Rakhi to share his gift.

8.15 pm: Nikki says that the new people who have entered the house made it dirty. She specifically takes Arshi and Rakhi’s name in this regard. This leaves the rest of them enraged.

