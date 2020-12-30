Bigg Boss 14: December 29 Written Update: Jasmin locks horns with Rakhi; Latter claims she assaulted her

Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin will get into an ugly fight tonight following which the Pardesiya girl claims that she was hurt by the Naagin 4 actress. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on December 29, 2020.

The new episode of Bigg Boss 14 is coming up with new dhamaka as the popular reality show will be witnessing new controversies. A day after Vikas Gupta grabbed the eyeballs for his emotional breakdown on the show, his BFF in the house Rakhi Sawant will be seen locking horns with Jasmin Bhasin. What started as a heated altercation ends up with Rakhi claiming of getting hurt by Jasmin. On the other hand, Arshi Khan will also be seen accusing Rahul Vaidya of body shaming. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 29, 2020.

11:49 PM: Bigg Boss condemns Jasmin’s action and claims that she isn’t being evicted from the show as she didn’t intend to hurt Rakhi. Jasmin is in tears after being condemned by Bigg Boss.

11:30 PM: Soon Jasmin is in tears and believes that Rakhi is just trying to tarnish her image. On the other hand, Rakhi is inconsolable while Vikas and Sonali are trying to console her. Meanwhile, Rahul Mahajan and Arshi are supporting Jasmin. Then Aly tries to explain Jasmin where she went wrong.

11:15 PM: Abhinav asks Jasmin and Nikki not to laugh at Rakhi and Aly second him. While Vikas tries to defend Rakhi and claims that she has been hurt, everyone is of the opinion that Rakhi has hurt herself by banging her head on the table. Rakhi is sent to the medical room for check up. Meanwhile, the entire house is brimming with an opinion on the same.

11:00 PM: Rakhi shows the coffee to Rahul and admits she has spit in the coffee. On the other hand, Rakhi pokes Jasmin again following which Jasmin and Nikki gang up and start playing with Rakhi’s duck. While Jasmin puts the duck face on Rakhi and the latter claims that she has been hurt on nose following which Rakhi burst into tears. Aly, Eijaz and Sonali are consoling Rakhi, the latter is inconsolable.

10:50 PM: While making breakfast, Rahul and Arshi gets into argument and the Indian Idol singer was seen body shaming the lady. This left Arshi fuming and she is seen talking about the same Rahul Mahajan following which she breaks into tears. While Rahul confronts Rahul Vaidya, the singer stated that she has been faking it all just to play the woman card. On the other hand, Abhinav talks to Arshi about the same and the latter is adamant about accusing Rahul of body shaming

10:42 PM: Vikas tells Rakhi that Jasmin has told Arshi about the hidden coffee in her bed. Rakhi is quite miffed with Jasmin for spilling beans about her hiding the coffee. Soon Aly jumps in Jasmin’s defence as the ladies get into a nasty argument. While Vikas tries to intervene, Aly is upset about Rakhi cursing Jasmin. Meanwhile, Jasmin also slams Vikas for sparking the argument. On the other hand, Rakhi ends up spitting in the coffee

10:30 PM: The episode begins with Rakhi Sawant complaining about unwashed utensils which were left undone by Arshi. While Rubina is of the opinion that some of the contestants are not doing their duties, it sparks an argument between her and Arshi. Soon, Eijaz came into Arshi’s defence and gets into a heated war of words with Rubina.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya and Arshi Khan lock horns; Latter accused him of body shaming; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×