Bigg Boss 14: December 3 Written Update: Abhinav Shukla becomes the 2nd finalist after Eijaz Khan

Abhinav Shukla beats the rest of the housemates and wins the 'Shark Attack' task thereby becoming a BB finalist. Read on to know what else happened inside the house.

8.00 am: The housemates wake up and dance to the tunes of another peppy Bollywood number. Meanwhile, a few of them snuggle inside their blankets.

9.30 am: Rubina suggests breaking the monotony of everyone’s duties given that they have only four days left. However, Rahul states that it will lead to confusion. Eijaz disagrees with her regarding free will and so does Rahul, Nikki, and others. This leads to a heated argument among the housemates. Later on, Jasmin and Rahul discuss Rubina’s strategy. Meanwhile, Abhinav says that Rubina’s words did not come out clear to which she disagrees.

10.30 am: Rubina and Abhinav work in the kitchen. Rahul says that the former could have been responsible for their separation. Nikki also says that it might be Abhinav who would have wanted to leave Rubina owing to her behavior. Meanwhile, Rubi and Abhi have a discussion with each other.

11.00 am: Rahul talks about the omelets that Rubina made and says that they might be for only a few people. Later on, a heated argument happens between Eijaz, Jasmin, and Rahul. Jasmin comments ‘Aapka bhaade ka character hai’ in response to Eijaz’s statement on her being influenced by others.

Later on, Nikki and Abhinav have a fight and they hurl abuses at each other. The latter calls his relationship with Rubina ‘fake.'

5.30 pm: Bigg Boss talks about the Shark Attack task which was canceled owing to the carelessness of the housemates. However, they are given yet another chance and announces resuming the task. All the housemates run towards the activity area. Rubina and Nikki fight over their particular areas. Rahul comments in between and this leads to an argument between the two of them.

5.45 pm: Rubina and Rahul’s spat continues and so does the task.

6.30 pm: The task continues again with yet another buzzer. Rahul gets a little hurt amid the task. He quits the task later on and is reprimanded by Bigg Boss about the same. He is also reminded that the round did not end by the time he made his decision. However, he gives a proper explanation regarding the situation.

8.15 pm: The task resumes and Jasmin gets into an argument with Abhinav over the chair. She accuses the latter of pushing her but he denies the same. Jasmin keeps on pushing Abhinav while he tries saving his chair. Rahul and Abhinav agree on the fact that the Sanchalak (Eijaz) should have been there to see the same. Abhinav tells Jasmin he would have given her the chair if she hadn’t pushed him. She is adamant that it was he who pushed her.

8.45 pm: Rahul advises everyone not to push each other amid tasks. Jasmin goes and sits on the cross. She continues commenting on Abhinav and that leads to another argument between the two of them. Abhi loses his cool and bursts out at both Rubina and Jasmin. He also asks the latter to try and misplace Nikki once.

9.15 pm: Abhinav, Nikki, and Eijaz discuss Jasmin and her behavior. Rubina says that she is delivering a monologue while talking to the camera.

9.30 pm: Eijaz requests Rahul to talk in a proper manner. The latter in return asks him to take care of the same. Both of them continue indirectly taking jibes at each other.

Nikki and Abhinav discuss and talk about the reasons why they should be at the finale. Later on, Nikki tries to push the chair where Abhinav is sitting. He requests her not to push further and rather talk it out. But she is adamant and tries removing Abhi from the chair.

10.15 pm: Abhinav advises Nikki to leave the chair but she is adamant about her decision. She keeps trying to pull the chair away from him. Later on, Eijaz declares Abhinav as the winner and Nikki breaks down. He tries cheering her up and says that she is among the most deserving candidates in the house. Bigg Boss announces the end of the task and declares Abhi as the second finalist. Rubina, Rahul, Jasmin, and Nikki remain nominated.

11.00 pm: Rubina and Eijaz cheer up Nikki and say that everyone will be proud of her outside. She also apologizes to Abhi for using cuss words and they hug each other. Later on, Abhi asks Rubina the reason behind whatever she brought outside during the task. He advises her not to do so in the future but she tries justifying the same. Rubina says that it was her intention to break the monotony.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: December 1 Written Update: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni under the risk of EVICTION post losing task

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV

Share your comment ×