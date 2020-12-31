Bigg Boss 14: December 30 Written Update: Rakhi Sawant rips off Rahul Mahajan’s dhoti; Leaves everyone shocked

The captaincy task creates a new dhamaka inside the BB house as Rakhi Sawant leaves no stone unturned to be in the captaincy race. Read on to know what all happened on Bigg Boss 14 on December 30, 2020.

The new episode of Bigg Boss 14 will come up with an interesting task for captaincy wherein the housemates will be seen strategising to become the new captain of the house. Amid this, Rakhi will be seen going over the board and ends up tearing up Rahul Mahajan’s clothes which will leave the men of the house irked. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta will be seen speaking about his mother and how things have changed between with them. So, without further ado, let's know in detail what all happened in the Bigg Boss 14 house on December 30, 2020.

11:57 PM: Rahul and Arshi ask Rahul Mahajan to perform shirtless to win the coins. However, amid this, Rakhi intervenes and ends up ripping off Rahul’s dhoti which leaves everyone shocked and fuming.

11:41 PM: Vikas and Rakhi surround Rubina and questions her loyalty towards her and the latter is miffed with Rakhi for spoiling the plan. The next contestant to be sent out of the house is Eijaz Khan. Although he tries to strike a deal with Rahul and Jasmin, it doesn’t work out.

11:35 PM: Jasmin and Rahul continue to coax the contestants to take the coins and ends up sending Sonali out of the house. Rakhi, on the other hand, once again enters the house and teases Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi. Arshi asks Vikas whom he is supporting in the game. To this, Vikas says that he is supporting Rakhi and if not her, he would want Rubina to be a captain. This leaves Arshi disappointed

11:20 PM: The second contestant to be handed over to Rakhi is Rubina again who is now planning to change the game with Rakhi. While they make their strategy, Vikas Gupta is sent out of the house and handed over to Rakhi. Vikas tries convincing Rakhi that she needs to play the game and take more and more coins from the contestant.

11:05 PM: The first contestant to be handed over to the ghost in Rubina who agrees to step out after making a strategy with Jasmin. Rubina tries convincing Rakhi to let her in to get the coins. Meanwhile, Jasmin and Rahul are putting in efforts to take coins from the contestants.

10:54 PM: The housemates gear up for a ghostly task for captaincy wherein Rakhi will play the role of a ghost and Rahul and Jasmin will be a team in the task. The contestant with maximum gold coins will win the task as per rules. Rakhi, the ghost, begins teasing the housemates.

10:47 PM: Jasmin is of the opinion that Vikas Gupta has been faking it on the show and Rubina seconds her. Bigg Boss calls her in the confession room and tells her that her X-rays are fine. She was also given an option to step out of the house for an MRI following which she will have to be in quarantine for two weeks, to which Rakhi says she would like to stay in the house.

10:40 PM: Arshi tries to strike a conversation with Vikas who gets emotional while thinking about his mother and brother. He even spoke about his brother Siddharth not inviting him to his birthday party. Eijaz Khan also asks Vikas that he can always rely on him as they resolve their differences. While Arshi promises not to bother Vikas henceforth, Eijaz takes a witty jibe at her.

10:30 PM: The episode begins with Jasmin Bhasin still upset over Bigg Boss pointing her out for hurting Rakhi Sawant. However, Aly, Nikki, Rahul and Abhinav tries to console. Later, Jasmin tells Rakhi that while she hopes the Pardesiya actress gets healed soon, she still feels that it was a self injury. Rahul asks housemates for an opinion about Vikas’ captaincy and the majority is of the opinion that he is inefficient.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena slam Jasmin Bhasin for laughing at Rakhi Sawant post injuring her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×