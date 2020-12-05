Bigg Boss 14: December 4 Written Update: Rahul's tiff continues with Eijaz, Nikki, Abhinav & Rubina

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the housemates ranking each other on the basis of certain parameters. Meanwhile, some ugly fights also took place amid the task.

8.00 am: The housemates wake up and dance to another peppy number.

9.45 am: Jasmin and Rahul discuss Rubina’s behaviour. Meanwhile, Abhinav tells Rubi she has done a good job.

2.45 pm: Eijaz and Rahul pass hilarious comments on each other. Later on in the day, the two of them get into another fight with each other. This takes an ugly turn in the kitchen and both of them end resort to pushing one another. The other housemates come and try to stop them.

6.30 pm: Jasmin is left in splits over the fact that Eijaz and Rahul fought over a petty issue.

Later on, Bigg Boss welcomes ex-contestants Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah into the BB house.

7.45 pm: Bigg Boss informs the housemates about the parameters based on which the audience judges them. They are then asked to rank each other based on the same. The first one to do so is Nikki Tamboli. The contestants are asked a few questions about her which they answer unanimously.

Nikki then says that Rahul Vaidya does not deserve to be inside the show given that he is absent-minded. She also calls him fake and adds that he does not deserve anything. This leads to a heated argument between the two of them.

8.45 pm: The next to go is Eijaz Khan. The contestants keep answering questions about him. However, another fight ensues between Rahul, Eijaz, and Nikki in between the same. Later on, Jasmin’s words trigger him and this leads to a heated argument between the two of them. He then says that Jasmin does not deserve to be in the finale. He says that she acts cute which is irritating at times. He further adds that she does not have independent thoughts. The two of them get into an argument later on and also hurl abuses at each other on their dark secrets.

9.30 pm: The next to be judged is Abhinav Shukla. After the initial procedure, he calls Rahul the most undeserving inside the house. Eijaz bursts out at the latter over his way of behaving with Abhi’s wife Rubina.

10.30 pm: Now, it’s time for the contestants to judge Jasmin. She tries to clear things out with Rubina and Abhinav but there is no conclusion for the same. Abhi talks about how she changed after Aly came inside the house. She tries to explain herself and breaks down in between. She takes Eijaz’s name who she thinks doesn’t deserve to reach the finale.

11.45 pm: The next to be judged is Rubina Dilaik. Later on, Rahul confronts Rubi over her behaviour with host during Weekend Ka Vaar. She hits back by saying that she respects the superstar a lot. She then names Rahul as the one who does not deserve to win the show.

12. 45 am: The last contestant to be judged by the others is Rahul Vaidya. They call him entertaining but at the same time, irritating. He then comments on Eijaz and Rubina over their respective behaviours. He then says he doesn’t respect Rubina owing to whatever she does. Abhinav confronts Rahul over his behaviour with the former’s wife. He names Nikki as the most undeserving inside the house. The latter spills some information from the inside and so does Rahul.

2.00 am: Nikki, Eijaz, and Abhinav discuss Rahul and his behaviour.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: December 3 Written Update: Abhinav Shukla becomes the 2nd finalist after Eijaz Khan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV

Share your comment ×