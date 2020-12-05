Bigg Boss 14 December 5, Written Update: Nikki Tamboli gets evicted; Rahul to walk out voluntarily

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli gets evicted while tension lures amongst other contestants. Read.

9:01 PM: reveals that a mid finale is taking place because of the makers promise of scene palto this season. Salman Khan welcomes the top 6 of the season. Housemates groove to a song challenging each other.

9:10 PM: Salman announced that two people will get evicted this week and the twists that will follow with the 4 contestants remaining. He announces the season will not end here.

9: 12 PM: Salman Khan asks Rahul he looks disappointed. Rahul explains why he is slightly tensed. Salman asks Rahul if Abhinav deserves to be a finalist. Rahul tells Salman why he doesn’t feel Abhinav deserves it. Salman then asks Rahul what did he do to ensure Abhinav is not the finalist. Rahul explains the task and the lack of enthusiasm shown in last task. Salman schools Rahul over the task and the latter accepts his mistake. Nikki says that Rahul performed terribly in the task.

9:18 PM: Salman asks Rahul if it would be fair to give him a chance despite his lack of enthusiam in the last task as opposed to Rubina, Nikki and Jasmin. Salman discusses the strategy with the contestants and tries to tell them where they went wrong. Salman congratulates the two finalists for the season.

9:25 PM: Bigg Boss allows the contestants a chance to burn out the harsh memories in a very special segment in the show. It’s a time for forgiveness, and Eijaz starts out by forgiving Nikki for the harshness she meted out to him. Jasmin chooses to burn a harsh memory with Abhinav.

9:30 PM: Abhinav, in return, also chooses to burn the boat task memory he shares with Jasmin. Rubina, too, chooses to burn her harsh moments With Jasmin. Nikki seeks to destroy the oxygen mask task memory with Rahul.

9:40 PM: Rahul decides to forgive Jasmin and burn a painful memory he shared with her. This task sees the best side of all the remaining contestants.

9:43 PM: Caller asks Abhinav Shukla on Rubina’s revelation about their relationship. Abhinav assures that all is well between them and that he has fallen in love with Rubina all over again.

9:48 PM: Salman Khan announces that Nikki’s journey inside the house ends today. Salman quips that Jaan is waiting for her outside making everyone laugh.

10:20 PM: We see the challengers Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant set the Bigg Boss 14 stage on fire! Rakhi Sawant makes her entry in style on the tunes of Babli Badmash Hai! She promises Salman that she is in the house to challenge and to entertain and demonstrates to the master host, in a fun way, how she will go about doing the house duties! Makers give 5 tasks to Vikas that he has to complete before Wednesday. Upon completing 3 tasks, he will be given two joker cards which he can use as powers to make or break any situation.

10:50 PM: Salman asks Rahul if he would be willing to leave if the doors open. When Rahul says he would like to leave, a disappointed Salman shows him the door.

