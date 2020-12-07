Bigg Boss 14: December 7 Written Update: Kashmera, Arshi, Manu, Vikas and Rahul Mahajan enter the house

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan will step inside the house. Read on to know what is happening on BB 14 on December 7, 2020.

Bigg Boss 14 has reached its second stage. Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan have overcome all the difficulties in level one and are now prepping up to survive till the end of the season. Yesterday, introduced a googly and revealed about former contestants entering the BB 14 house as challengers. So tonight, the challengers - Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan will make a way in the house, and within moments target the top four. It would be interesting to see what new twists they bring in the season. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all that is happening in the Bigg Boss house on December 7, 2020.

10:30 PM: The episode begins with Eijaz revealing to Abhinav how a girl tried to file a false dowry case against him. Bigg Boss welcomes Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 14 and reveals the five challenges he chose for himself before entering the house. Vikas has two fulfill three challenges within the next three days, and he will receive 'special power' if he is successful in doing so. Vikas then steps into the house through the confession room as he grooves to 'Befikre' title track. He receives a warm welcome. Vikas teases Eijaz about Pavitra and tells Abhinav that he should have given his chair to Jasmin during the task. Vikas also teases Jasmin with Aly Goni and asks her if she loves him, and she admits her love for Aly. Jasmin tells Rubina that she is missing Kavita Kaushik and wants to fight with her. Next, Kashmera talks to Bigg Boss and has a special message for Abhinav, Jasmin, Rubina, and Eijaz. After a few moments, Kashmera enters the house as she shouts 'Jago sher aaya.' Eijaz asks Kashmera if those were his statements, and taunts Jasmin, and Eijaz.

