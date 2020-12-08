Bigg Boss 14: December 8 Written Update: Rahul gets special power to choose captain; Eijaz, Rubina lock horns

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, housemates will fight against each other to become the win the captaincy of the week. Challenger Rahul Mahajan will have the 'special power' to select the new captain. Read on to know know what is happening on BB 14 on December 8, 2020.

After challengers Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan's grand entry in Bigg Boss 14, the contestants will battle it out in the captaincy task tonight. Rahul will have a 'special power' to choose the new captain, while others like Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan will try to 'influence' him to decide their favour. Amidst this, Eijaz and Rubina Dilaik will get into a heated argument. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all that is happening in the Bigg Boss house on December 8, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with the housemates waking to and 's song 'Dance Pe Chance' from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Manu and Kashmera talk about the top four not playing the game as per expectations. Arshi teases Vikas and says Abhinav is the real mastermind, as he reached the top four without anything. Kashmera gets agitated as Arshi asks her to wash utensils, the two get into an argument. Manu, Jasmin, and Eijaz try to get into their fight. Later, Kashmera apologizes to Arshi for being rude and says sorry if she felt bad. Eijaz teases Rahul and Arshi, and the actress tells that she is not interested in Rahul. Vikas and Manu talk about Bigg Boss 12, and how Arshi created a rift between them. Manu, Arshi, and Kashmera decide that they will play their game different from the previous housemates, but Eijaz will be with them. Vikas gets annoyed with Arshi's fake rumours of him being in a touch with the creative team of BB 14. The two get into a heated altercation, Arshi tells Vikas that now she has become his 'enemy.' Rahul feels that Arshi and Vikas have some personal issues, and thus they are getting into tiffs.

10: 45 PM: Jasmin advises Vikas to ignore Arshi, and eat his meal peacefully. Arshi gets annoyed by Jasmin's interference, and she warns her to not get in between. Arshi continues her rants. Bigg Boss announces that all the contestants are on an equal platform as a new level of the show has begun. He also announces the captaincy task. As per the task, the housemates have to get the captain chain. Since Rahul was the 'raja', he will begin the task. He will pass on the chain to another contestant, who he deems is fit to be the captain. The task will have six rounds, so the chain will get transferred six times. As soon as the task is announced, the contestants start strategizing. Jasmin, Arshi, and Mannu begin convincing Rahul to give them the chain and assure to save him for nominations. The contestants discuss the pros and cons of captaincy. Rahul feels Eijaz was a good captain, but Abhinav and Jasmin try to influence him to rethink it.

