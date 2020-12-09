Bigg Boss 14: December 9 Written Update: Rubina & Jasmin get into a tussle with Eijaz Khan in nominations task

Tonight, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will fight it out against each other in the nominations task. Read on to know know what is happening on BB 14 on December 9, 2020.

Bigg Boss 14's episode tonight is going to be all about entertainment, fights, action, and drama as the contestants will battle it out in the nominations task. Amidst this, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin will get into a heated war of words with Eijaz Khan, leaving everyone shocked. On the other hand, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta will get into an ugly fight. So, without further ado, let's take a look at all that is happening in the Bigg Boss house on December 9, 2020.

10: 30 PM: The episode begins with the housemates waking up to 'Laila Mein Laila' song. Abhinav, Rubina, and Jasmin talk about Vikas' late night mastis. Arshi pokes Jasmin and tells Eijaz that she should be given the breakfast duty and make 35 to 40 parathas each morning. Manu shuffles kitchen duties among housemates. Rubina and Abhinav refuse to cook dinner as they are early sleepers. As Rubina advises Eijaz to help Jasmin with the dinner, he gets into an argument with them. Amidst this, Arshi gets into a spat with Jasmin and Vikas as they use the kitchen during breakfast time. Arshi taunts Vikas that he wants to finish all the ration of the house and Eijaz questions him about the same. Not only this, but she also exposes Vikas' secret task of completing the ration and waking people up in the middle of the night. Vikas gets annoyed by Arshi's accusations, and calls her 'doghla.' Arshi and Vikas get into a heated fight as the former calls him 'jhoota saala.' The two get into a physical fight, and Arshi complains to Bigg Boss that he touched her, and tried to push her.

10: 45 PM: All the housemates get shocked by Vikas and Arshi's ugly spat, and the house is divided in supporting either of two. Arshi warns to hit Vikas hit with a vessel if he comes close to her ever. Manu feels Vikas is acting and does not want to interfere in their fight. Vikas and Arshi's rant continues, and Manu feels that if he gets involved one of them will back out. As Vikas cuts papaya, Manu asks him to stop consuming so much food as there are many other people, and the ration is getting over. As Abhinav, Manu, and Jasmin taunt Vikas about eating more food, he feels bad. Arshi continues to irritate Vikas as they cook parathas, and asks him to open a 'paratha center' outside the BB 14 house. Kashmera tells Manu that she feels Arshi is loyal, and he agrees. As Arshi tries to have fun with Rahul and funnily slaps him, Manu taunts her that she is doing things because they are scripted. She gets hurt about his remarks and leaves the room. Later, Manu and Eijaz discuss nominations. Then, the nominations task, 'window shopping ' is announced. The housemates are divided into two teams, where they have to protect, clean, and display their collections on mannequins properly. Team Vikas consists of Rubina, Jasmin, and Kashmera, while team Eijaz includes Abinav, Arshi, Rahul. They have to keep the windows of their shops clean and tidy, and the successful team, win and get saved from nominations. Manu is the sanchalak (moderator) of the task.

11: 00 PM: As soon as the task is announced, Arshi asks Manu to play wise and support them, as the sanchalaks decision is final. Both the teams start planning and plotting. Rubina asks Manu if he is going to play fair or not, and he gives her a hint that he will play for his friends. After strategizing, the buzzer rings and the task begins. Both the teams go all out as they throw muck and water on each other's shop. Bigg Boss announces that the first collection of the task is 'summer collection.' As Vikas tries to destroy the other team's shop, Rahul uses force and tries to stop him. As the round gets over, Eijaz and Jasmin get into a verbal spat. Manu declares team Arshi as the winner of the round, despite their shop having paint all over the glass window. Rubina, Kashmera, Jasmin call out Manu for his 'biased decision.' Before the second round, the members of the two teams get aggressive as they try to collect the fashion items. Rubina is annoyed as the other team has already ruined the task, within the first round, and she expresses her disappointment. Rubina accuses Eijaz of pushing her, leaving Abhinav irked.

11: 15 PM: Kashmera talks to the other team, and reveals that her team is not putting in efforts. She sheds tears saying that if her team is nominated, her chances to go out of the BB 14 house are high. Manu, Eijaz, and Arshi discuss Kashmera's requests and try to come to a decision. As the housemates relax, Bigg Boss announces the next collection 'jungle collection' and asks them to be careful while playing the task. As Vikas dirties the opponent team's shop, Eijaz takes water from the pool and cleans it. The second rounds end and Manu declares Vikas' team as the winner. Arshi alleges that Vikas threw colour on her, and they get into a fight again. Eijaz is annoyed with Kashmera going physically aggressive, and as he keeps pointing fingers at her, she gets emotional. Arshi accuses Vikas of touching everyone inappropriately. Rubina calls Eijaz 'cry baby' for complaining about Kashmera doing things purposely during the task. Rubina and Eijaz get into an altercation, and Kashmera confesses to Eijaz that she did not do it intentionally. Rubina shouts at Eijaz and tells him that he is doing drama to be seen. Kashmera and Eijaz hug it out.

11: 30 PM: Rubina tries to explain Kashmera that Eijaz tries to threaten every one with his aggression. Even before the next round begins, the contestants get aggressive against each other, and snachalak intervenes. Eijaz loses his cool and gets violent. Jasmin and Eijaz get aggressive as they pull a prop. Amidst this, Bigg Boss announces that the task for the day has ended. Arshi continues to irritate Vikas, and Bigg Boss calls the two into the confession room. Jasmin and Eijaz get into a nasty war of words. Bigg Boss reprimands Arshi for touching and talking to someone if they are not liking it. Arshi agrees to Bigg Boss' advice. Arshi tells Eijaz and Kashmera that Manu being their friend, sits with Jasmin, Rubina, and Abhinav for hours together. Jasmin talks to Manu about her spat with Eijaz. Vikas and Arshi have a heart-to-heart conversation about their friendship, fights, and more. While Vikas tries to sort their differences, Arshi gets irked, and they get into a spat again. They decide to never talk to each other ever. Eijaz, Manu, and Kashmera decide that Arshi's team will lose the task. Manu declares that this is the last time they are playing as a team, and break their bonds. Kashmera tells Arshi that Eijaz and Manu are playing their own game, and they should be loyal to each other.

