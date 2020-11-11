Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena in awe of Rahul Vaidya’s proposal for Disha Parmar; Wants her to respond soon

As Rahul Vaidya had proposed Disha Parmar on her birthday, here’s what Devoleena Bhattacharjee has to say about this beautiful moment on Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14, which has been synonymous to tiffs and arguments, is all set to witness the most unexpected change - a change that will fill the atmosphere inside the BB house with love. Yes! The new episode of the popular reality show is coming up for a sweet surprise wherein Rahul Vaidya will be seen proposing his lady love Disha Parmar on national television. To note, the actress is celebrating her 26th birthday today and to make it more special, Rahul decided to confess his love for the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress.

While the promos of this love filled moment have been out, it has got the nation go aww and it is difficult to take eyes off this beautiful promo. After all, not just Rahul went down on his knees to propose Disha for marriage on national television but he also got the message ‘Marry Me’ written on his white t-shirt. While everyone is in awe of this mushy moment, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also been impressed with Rahul’s adorable gesture. While the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has expressed her excitement for the same, she wants Disha to reply to him soon. “Awwwww @disha11parmar Answer Answer,” she tweeted.

To note, Disha and Rahul have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. While the speculations about their love affair have been rife, the duo had always maintained ‘just friends’ stance. However, their adorable chemistry and frequent hangouts spoke volumes about the bond.

