Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia’s romantic chemistry ‘fake’

Shehnaaz Gill, who came as a celebrity guest on Bigg Boss 14, had sent Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia on a date and even called them a sweet couple. But looks like Devoleena Bhattacharjee doesn’t coincide with her.
Bigg Boss 14 has been acing the entertainment quotient these days and the makers are making constant efforts to keep the contestants and audience intrigued. While the popular reality show has been witnessing endless fights and arguments, the show saw a romantic twist after Shehnaaz Gill had sent Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia on a date. The duo has been sharing a love hate relationship in the house and their equation has been winning a lot of eyeballs.

While their romantic date did grab a lot of attention, many people were brimming with an opinion over it. Joining them was Devoleena Bhattacharjee who didn’t seem to be much pleased with this angle in the show. expressing her views in a series on micro-blogging site Twitter, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant called it a fake. She wrote, “Bas sirf dikhawa dikhawa...i wonder real banke entertain karna hota hai yaa Kuch bhi karo bas entertain karo..So fake & desperate... Couple goals....Face with rolling eyesWoman facepalming hadd hai yaar..bas karna hai toh kuch bhi karo... #bb14.”

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s reaction to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s romantic date:

Meanwhile, after making heads turn with their sizzling chemistry during the date, Eijaz and Pavitra’s bond is making the headlines as things have gone sour between them. This happened after Eijaz, being the captain, saved from Jasmin Bhasin from the recent nominations. This left Pavitra shocked and quite upset. In fact, the lady was seen crying her heart out in front of Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra is HURT as Eijaz Khan saves Jasmin Bhasin from nominations: He's playing a game

