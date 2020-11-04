Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Nikki Tamboli cheap after her ‘dirty’ trick during nomination task

Nikki Tamboli has left everyone shocked with her actions during the nomination for elimination as she tricked Rahul Vaidya on Bigg Boss 14.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about tiffs and arguments and there are no second thoughts about it. Each of the contestants has been giving a tough fight on the show and are leaving no stone unturned to escape the elimination. Amid this, Nikki Tamboli astonished everyone after she tricked Rahul Vaidya in the recent nomination task and ended up hiding the mask in her pants to stay safe from nomination from elimination. Her dirty trick has left everyone brimming with an opinion and the social media is flooded with tweets slamming her for her actions.

Joining them, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also attacked Nikki and called her cheap and dumbo. She also claimed that what the BB14 contestant did wasn’t entertainment at all and that Bigg Boss should not encourage this kind of behaviour. Furthermore, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant also urged Rahul Vaidya to stay strong in the game. “Cheappppp is the only word for dumbo #nikitatamboli .. and @BiggBoss aise logo ko sir pe mat chadaiye.. this is not entertainment at all.. b strong @rahulvaidya23 #bb14,” she tweeted.

Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s reaction to Nikki Tamboli’s dirty trick during nomination task:

Cheappppp is the only word for dumbo #nikitatamboli .. and @BiggBoss aise logo ko sir pe mat chadaiye.. this is not entertainment at all.. b strong @rahulvaidya23 #bb14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 3, 2020

For the uninitiated, Rahul Vaidya, who had apparently lost in the nomination task, ended up getting emotional as he felt humiliated post Nikki’s trick. He even asked her to play with dignity but his request fell on deaf ears. Meanwhile, all the housemates came out in Rahul’s support and criticised Nikki for her act.

