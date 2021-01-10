Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee comes out in support of Rashami Desai; Calls Jasmin Bhasin ‘fake’

Rashami Desai came to meet Vikas Gupta during the family week special episode and Jasmin Bhasin expressed her displeasure over it.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has come out in support of her friend and took a dig at Jasmin Bhasin for her comment on Rashami.

Devoleena took to the micro blogging site Twitter to express her displeasure and even called Bhasin fake. Recently, Rashami Desai had entered the house as a family member of Vikas Gupta. She supported him and asked him not to fight for himself and not to get affected by what others are saying.

In the series of tweet, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena wrote, “Humein bhi waise hi hansi aati hai jab aap kapde dhone par rone ki natak karti thi,Bag khichne pe bokhlaa gayee thi,Raakhi k naak par majaak banaa rahi thi..countless..cant even call you fake..because this is actually the real side of you Miss #bhasin #BB14 @BiggBoss”.

In another tweet, she said that Rashami was provoked and still she remained silent. Jasmin Bhasin is currently making headlines for her relationship with Aly Goni inside the BB house.

Humein bhi waise hi hansi aati hai jab aap kapde dhone par rone ki natak karti thi,Bag khichne pe bokhlaa gayee thi,Raakhi k naak par majaak banaa rahi thi..countless..cant even call you fake..because this is actually the real side of you Miss #bhasin#BB14 @BiggBoss — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 9, 2021

The whole row started when Rashami slammed Aly Goni for taking out grudges and bullying Vikas Gupta. After Rashami left, Jasmin said that she did the same in Bigg Boss 13 and laughed. “Kaunse personal grudges i would really like to know which #rashmi discussed. Main bol bol k thak gayee thi usse..infact she was being genuinely targetted and bullied like anything..She was being provoked many times still she maintained her silence.. #BB14 @BiggBoss,” Devoleena tweeted.

Kaunse personal grudges i would really like to know which #rashmi discussed.Main bol bol k thak gayee thi usse..infact she was being genuinely targetted and bullied like anything..She was being provoked many times still she maintained her silence.. #BB14 @BiggBoss — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 9, 2021

However, now there is news coming that Jasmin Bhasin has been eliminated from the show but there is no confirmation. A video has been released by the channel showing that Abhinav, Rubina, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin are ready for elimination.

Credits :Devoleena Bhattacharjee Twitter

