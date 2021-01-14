Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee hits out at housemates for making fun of Vikas Gupta; Says ‘This is sad’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee supported Vikas Gupta and slammed other housemates for their behaviour. She even praised Rakhi Sawant and called her only entertainer in the house.

Contestant Vikas Gupta has reportedly quit the Bigg Boss 14 on the health ground. The channel has also released a video where viewers can see Vikas crying in pain and saying to Aly Goni that he cannot bear it. This is the second time that Vikas will be leaving the show. But the video also showed other housemates making fun of his ill health. Arshi Khan thought that he is faking about his health. However, this surely didn’t go well with former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She came out in support of Vikas Gupta and slammed the housemates for their inhuman behaviour.

She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “Now this is really really sad..This lot has no humanity left..Except #Rakhi there is zero entertainment. Bas Chillana, Bullying, Jhagadna, Mazak banana yahi hai..Every week #SalmanSir se padhti hai phir bhi ghode jaise brains mein baat samajh hi nahi aati.. #BB14 @BiggBoss.” In the video, Aly and others are seen making fun of Vikas Gupta’s ill health. But when Bigg Boss suddenly asked contestants to pack all things of Vikas, everyone is shocked. Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant are seen crying and praying from god for Vikas.

In her tweet, Devoleena has praised Rakhi and said that she is the only entertainer in the house while others only know to scream.

Now this is really really sad..This lot has no humanity left..Except #Rakhi there is zero entertainment.Bas Chillana,Bullying,Jhagadna,Mazak banana yahi hai..Every week #SalmanSir se padhti hai phir bhi ghode jaise brains mein baat samajh hi nahi aati.. #BB14 @BiggBoss https://t.co/K5LbUGFBgP — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 13, 2021

Vikas Gupta had also tweeted, “Bullying him, Homophobia, calling him chakka, False accusations, ridiculing his hard work of years & now laughing on his pain. Its shameful - All this lead to him being hospitalised & out of the show. #GetWellSoonVikas #VikasGupta #BiggBoss14 You played with dignity - Proud of U.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas Gupta to leave the show due to ill health? Arshi, Rakhi get emotional & pray for him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Devoleena Bhattacharjee Twitter

Share your comment ×