Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi & others laud challenger Rakhi Sawant for making the show

The controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is garnering praises for her crazy stint in Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, check out Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Punjabi's reaction to it.

With each passing day, the reality show Bigg Boss 14 is getting exciting and interesting courtesy, the challengers. Recently, new challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Manu Punjabi, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan have entered the house to give the existing contestants a tough fight and to increase the show's TRP. Notably, among all of them, Rakhi has been getting much love and appreciation for killing the boredom with her crazy antics and hilarious jokes. Not just her fans and netizens but popular television actresses including Adaa Khan, Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are also all praises for Rakhi.

They took to their respective social media handles to shower praises and called her the most entertaining contestant. Taking to her Twitter handle, Naagin actress Adaa writes, “#RakhiSawant u are thanks for making #BiggBoss14 super entertaining.” Previously, Adaa had shared her excitement over the entry of all the challengers and wrote, “Thanks to the X contestants really enjoyed today’s episode of #BiggBoss14! Found it entertaining for the 1st tym !! Gud move @ColorsTV.” Moreover, Kamya writes, “Well done sanchalak Rakhi Rakhi Rakhi @IAMREALRAKHI#bb14 @ColorsTV.” Devoleena, on the other hand, said, “But i still love #RakhiSawant #bb14 @BiggBoss,” followed by heart emoji.

Check out the tweets below:

Thanks to the X contestants really enjoyed today’s episode of #BiggBoss14 ! Found it entertaining for the 1st tym !! Gud move @ColorsTV — adaa khan (@adaa1nonly) December 7, 2020

Notably, #RakhiSawant was trending on Twitter with netizens praising the controversy queen for her outstanding stint in the reality show. One Twitter user said, "#RakhiSawant is extremely funny Face with tears of joy Sab sochte thee aggressive & devil character type hogi but scene palat gaya. She is too entertaining. #BiggBoss14." Another one tweeted, “#RakhiSawant is making very much fun and craze content luv to see her back.”

