Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee lends support to Abhinav Shukla after Salman Khan scolds him

Salman Khan has slammed Abhinav Shukla for not behaving properly with his wife Rubina during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Amid ongoing reports that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be entering the reality show Bigg Boss 14, she has once again hit the headlines. The actress has expressed disagreement with after he scolded Abhinav Shukla. It was during the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan scolded Abhinav Shukla for not supporting his wife and contestant Rubina Dilaik. He even asked her whether Abhinav is dominating her and she replied yes. The whole episode didn’t go well with the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress.

She came out in full support of Abhinav Shukla and tweeted, “I dont agree with @BeingSalmanKhan sir. #AbhinavShukla has all the rights to put his. It should be only him to decide whom to support and whom http://not.It was his what is wrong in it? #BB14 Accha kar raha hai toh karne do.” Salman Khan had said to Abhinav. “You rudely dismiss Rubina when she is trying to explain things to you. I told you to be a husband, I never told you to be a dominating husband. To which Abhinav had replied, ‘I am not perfect sir’. While Rubina was seen crying.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a fan also asked Abhinav that he never confronts anyone. Salman also said, “Aisa lagta hai apko chor dene ki adat hai. Jab apki wife ko aapki sabse jada zaurrat thi, aapne unhe beech raaste chor diya. Apne jinn galtiyon ke liye Rubina ko toka karte the aap, aa aap wahi cheez kar rahe ho.” He also added, “You are not behaving correctly with your wife.”

I dont agree with @BeingSalmanKhan sir. #AbhinavShukla has all the rights to put his https://t.co/GW6lF6A3IV should be only him to decide whom to support and whom https://t.co/OouhwkDx0a was his POV..what is wrong in it? #BB14 Accha kar raha hai toh karne do usee.. @BiggBoss — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, media reports are claiming that Devoleena will be Vikas Gupta’s proxy in the show. However, Vikas Gupta has dismissed all these reports.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan asks Rubina Dilaik if her husband Abhinav Shukla is dominating? Here's what she says

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Devoleena Bhattacharjee Twitter

Share your comment ×