Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena indirectly calls Shehnaaz 'BB 13's most irritating inmate' while taking a dig at Nikki

Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently took an indirect dig at Shehnaaz Gill as she slammed Nikki Tamboli for her behaviour and attitude in Bigg Boss 14. Here's what she said.

Bigg Boss 14 is about to complete its first week in a few days, and a lot has happened within the house. Not one or two, but all the contestants have pulled up their socks to be in the play, and play it with true spirits. While the seniors - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan are grabbing the limelight, freshers are also putting in their best to show their 'real sides' to the world.

From fights to friendship, from romance to drama, Bigg Boss season 14 is offering some high-end entertainment to viewers, as promised by host . While all faces are new, a few of them have been compared to previous season's strong players. Well, we're talking about Nikki Tamboli and Shehnaaz Gill. From the BB 14 premiere night, South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli is being compared to BB 13's Punjab ki aka Shehnaaz. Apparently, viewers felt that Nikki is copying Shehnaaz to gain eyeballs, and even slammed her for doing so.

While many have expressed their dislike for Nikki owing to her loud and self-centered personality, now another ex Bigg Boss contestant has called out Nikki. And it is none other than Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Yes, Devo has taken a jibe at Nikki echoing people's opinion about her being a 'copy' of Shehnaaz. But, Devo being herself, also took a dig a Shehnaaz Gill calling her the most irritating contestant of BB 13. She wrote, 'Indeed Nikki Tamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most irritating contestant of BB 13. Ufff!'

Take a look at Devoleena's tweet here:

Indeed #NikiTamboli is a copy cat and reminds me of the most iritating contestant of #BB13. Ufff #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 7, 2020

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress's comment did not go down well with Shehnaaz's fans, who slammed her for targetting Shehnaaz unnecessarily. Well, Devo and Sana did not share a good bond in BB 13, and the former has several times opened about her sheer dislike towards her. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Nikki is trying to copy Shehnaaz? Let us know in the comment section below.

