Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena REACTS to Kavita Kaushik, Aly Goni’s fight; Says ‘Aly looks desperate to target KK’

As Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik get into an ugly fight on Bigg Boss 14, here’s what former BB13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has to say about this.

Bigg Boss 14 has been all about never ending fights and arguments. And these tiffs witnessed a new spice after Kavita Kaushik made her way inside the BB house. The Boss lady has been known for bold attitude and is often seen locking horns in the house. Post her ugly spat with Eijaz Khan, Kavita is recently making the headlines for her recent tiff with Aly Goni. The makers have released a promo of the popular reality show wherein the duo was seen getting into a nasty war of words.

While the promo is grabbing a lot of attention, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to his ugly spat and took a jibe at Aly. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress feels that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is deliberately targeting Kavita. She also mentioned that if this continues, Aly might lose the plot in the game. “I don’t see here KK abused Aly or his father anyway...Aly looks desperate to target KK all the time & this way he might lose the plot,” Devoleena wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at Devoleena’s tweet about Aly and Kavita’s fight.

I dont see here KK abused Aly or his father anyway...Aly looks desperate to target KK all the time & this way he might lose the plot... https://t.co/yZmF9jEH86 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Kavita Kaushik had also tweeted about this fight and urged the fans not compare it with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s fight from Bigg Boss season 13. “Last year two people of same gender was fighting with same intensity same aggression verbally n physically both! But this is different as we can all see so pls let’s not compare! I’m waiting for the episode tonite! #BB14,” she tweeted.

