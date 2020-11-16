  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena SLAMS makers for saying Rubina, Shardul got equal votes; Compares her & Rashami's exit

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took a dig at Bigg Boss 14 makers for stating that Rubina Dilaik & Shardul Pandit got almost equivalent votes during the eliminations last night. She compared it to her and Rashami Desai's eviction in Bigg Boss 13. Here's what she has to say.
In a surprising twist, evictions took place in Bigg Boss 14 last night. Despite it being Diwali, the makers eliminated Shardul Pandit on account of fewer votes by the viewers. While Shardul bid an emotional adieu to all the housemates, host Salman Khan revealed that Rubina Dilaik, who was also in the danger zone got almost similar votes to that of Shardul. It means, Rubina and Shardul got nearly equivalent votes, but since Shardul got some less, he had to leave the BB 14 house. 

Salman also advised the housemates to not take their popularity for granted as they will have win fans' hearts every single day while they're inside. Salman's revelations about the marginal difference between Shardul and Rubina's voting despite the latter being more famous left everyone shocked. Salman also showered praises on Shardul for giving his best. He revealed about Shardul's mother's health and lauded him for staying strong despite all the difficulties he has been facing in the outside world. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi is 'disappointed' by Shardul's eviction; SLAMS BB Adalat panel for nominating him

However, it looks like Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is not pleased by the makers stating that Rubina and Shardul got nearly similar votes. She took a dig at the BB 14 makers and compared it to her and Rashami Desai's elimination in the last season. Devoleena expressed, Rubina and Shardul got equivalent votes, like me & Rashami (Desai) got lesser votes than Arti (Singh) in the 1st padaav (stage). Bas karo (Stop It).' 

She added, Stop it right away. Don't get me angry. The game is going good naa, so let it flow in the same manner. Don't use your wise brain in this.' In the following tweet, Devoleena went on a self-praising mode, and wrote, 'Not to forget ever that I am the first and only Queen of Bigg Boss till now. So, I'm informing you that don't get me angry.' 

Take a look at Devoleena's tweets here: 

Meanwhile, former contestant Kamya Punjabi was left 'disappointed' by Shardul's eviction. Do you think he deserved to stay in the Bigg Boss season 14 house? Who will get nominated this week? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar takes a dig at Jasmin Bhasin for 'turning against' Rubina Dilaik post Aly Goni's entry

