Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena takes a dig at 'crying baby' Jasmin Bhasin on food; Wants Rubina, Abhinav to reconcile

Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes a jibe at Jasmin Bhasin for not giving enough food to her opponent teammates (of batwara task). She also wished that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla sort out their differences and patch up soon. Take a look at her tweets.

The fights in the Bigg Boss 14 house are getting nastier by the day, especially since the 'batwara task' has been introduced. From fighting over space to things to food, housemates are going all out against each other to vent out their anger. In yesterday's episode, it was seen how Jasmin Bhasin offered only 4 (four) parathas to the other team members Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, and Pavitra Punia, i.e. one paratha for each.

Jasmin's behaviour left Rubina and Abhinav agitated. RubiNav then decided to go on a bhook hartal to protest against Jasmin's team for not giving enough food to satisfy their hunger. Now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, has expressed her opinion on the same, and slammed Jasmin. Devo tweeted, 'Log itne kaise dumb and insensitive ho sakte hai yaar. Pillow and Food mein fark hota hai crying baby ko koi samjhao. (How can someone be so dumb and insensitive, there's a difference between pillow and food!) Kamya, who is a good friend of Rubina also slammed Jasmin. Kamya agreed that four parathas are not enough for four people.

Further, Devoleena also wished that Rubina and Abhinav, who clashed several times in the episode, also sort out their differences soon. She expressed, 'Thankfully and hopefully Rubina ki ankhein toh khul gayee. hopefully Abhinav ka bhi parda uthe aur woh phirse happily Rubinav hi rahe.' (Thankfully Rubina has finally understood the reality and hopefully Abhinav will understand it soon. And wish they be the happy RubiNav soon).

Take a look at Devoleena and Kamya's tweets here:

Log itne kaise dumb & insensitive ho sakte hai yaar...Pillow & Food mein fark hota hai crying baby ko koi samjhao.. #BB14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 26, 2020

Thankfully & Hopefully #Rubina ki ankhein toh khul gayee..Hopefully #Abhinav ka bhi parda uthe aur woh phirse happily #rubinav hi rahe — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 26, 2020

4 parathas for 4 people is ofcourse

less!!!! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, housemates will again enter into fights tonight as the captain of the BB 14 house will be chosen tonight. Who do you think will be the new captain? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

